Mural unveiled in Peterhead as part of project created to increase town’s footfall

A new public art project to brighten up Peterhead town centre has been launched.

Rediscover Peterhead hope to create a colourful walking trail through the heart of the town in an effort to drive footfall.

They hope the artwork will make the townscape more interesting and beautiful for locals and visitors.

BID manager Linda Hendry at Rediscover Peterhead said: “We are excited to announce that we have started to commission artists to provide artwork which we will use to brighten up our town centre.

“Our aim is to encourage people to come and visit us and take time to walk around, search out the wall and door murals and enjoy some of the other benefits our town has to offer from shopping, eating and entertainment.

“We first visited the project back in 2019, and are delighted to be moving forward with this, after the barriers and challenges over the last two years it’s good to see the first mural coming alive.”

The first piece of artwork, created by Craig Fisher, was unveiled on Monday at Drummers Corner.

Various artists from across the region have been commissioned to create masterpieces in support of the project.

However, artists, painters, designers, street artists, illustrators and makers from Peterhead and beyond are being encouraged to get involved.

‘We really look forward to building upon what we’ve started’

The theme of the artwork will promote Peterhead, whilst encouraging the audience to consider environment awareness.

Officials from Rediscover Peterhead say they hope that artworks will be created over the next two months, with the flexibility to extend the project when new sites become available.

Work is under way in identifying appropriate sites across the area, with a mixture of wall and door spaces.

Ms Hendry added: “It has been very welcoming to see the level of interest in the project and the support from the local community and astounded by the level of talent from the artists who have been submitting proposal wishing to showcasing their work in Peterhead.

“There is a lot of excitement around the project, and we really look forward to building upon what we’ve started.”

The application deadline is open ended.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the project can do so by emailing marketing@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk