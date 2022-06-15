Mural unveiled in Peterhead as part of project created to increase town’s footfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mural unveiled in Peterhead as part of project created to increase town’s footfall

By Michelle Henderson
June 15, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 6:55 pm
Artist Craig Fraser has created one of the first murals at Drummers Corner in Peterhead as part of the new public art project.
Artist Craig Fraser has created one of the first murals at Drummers Corner in Peterhead as part of the new public art project.

A new public art project to brighten up Peterhead town centre has been launched.

Rediscover Peterhead hope to create a colourful walking trail through the heart of the town in an effort to drive footfall.

They hope the artwork will make the townscape more interesting and beautiful for locals and visitors.

BID manager Linda Hendry at Rediscover Peterhead said: “We are excited to announce that we have started to commission artists to provide artwork which we will use to brighten up our town centre.

Artist Craig Fraser working on his mural at Drummers Corner in Peterhead.

“Our aim is to encourage people to come and visit us and take time to walk around, search out the wall and door murals and enjoy some of the other benefits our town has to offer from shopping, eating and entertainment.

“We first visited the project back in 2019, and are delighted to be moving forward with this, after the barriers and challenges over the last two years it’s good to see the first mural coming alive.”

The first piece of artwork, created by Craig Fisher, was unveiled on Monday at Drummers Corner.

Various artists from across the region have been commissioned to create masterpieces in support of the project.

However, artists, painters, designers, street artists, illustrators and makers from Peterhead and beyond are being encouraged to get involved.

‘We really look forward to building upon what we’ve started’

The theme of the artwork will promote Peterhead, whilst encouraging the audience to consider environment awareness.

Officials from Rediscover Peterhead say they hope that artworks will be created over the next two months, with the flexibility to extend the project when new sites become available.

Officials say the project will help to make the townscape more interesting and beautiful for locals and visitors.

Work is under way in identifying appropriate sites across the area, with a mixture of wall and door spaces.

Ms Hendry added: “It has been very welcoming to see the level of interest in the project and the support from the local community and astounded by the level of talent from the artists who have been submitting proposal wishing to showcasing their work in Peterhead.

“There is a lot of excitement around the project, and we really look forward to building upon what we’ve started.”

The application deadline is open ended.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the project can do so by emailing marketing@rediscoverpeterhead.co.uk

