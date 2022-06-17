Story of Ukrainian granny’s emotional family reunion in Aberdeen wins top prize at refugee awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Story of Ukrainian granny’s emotional family reunion in Aberdeen wins top prize at refugee awards ceremony

By David Mackay
June 17, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 2:44 pm
Martin Semchuk,16, Valery Semchuk and Martin Samchuk, 12, after arriving in Aberdeen.
Martin Semchuk,16, Valery Semchuk and Martin Samchuk, 12, after arriving in Aberdeen. Photo: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The Press & Journal story of an Aberdeen grandmother reunited with family fleeing Ukraine has won a top award at a national ceremony.

Lyudmulya Wilson, who stays in Bridge of Don, was overcome with fear at the thought of her family trying to escape Kyiv and the Russian invasion.

The grandmother and her daughter Mariya Pavlova, who is a teacher in Milltimber, worked round the clock to secure the right visas for Miss Pavlova’s sister Valeriya Semchuk and her two teenage sons.

Press & Journal and Evening Express reporter Lindsay Bruce told the story of the family’s emotional reunion in Aberdeen in late March.

The family revealed how they travelled to Poland and the “sense of peace” that fell over them after waiting three hours in the cold to cross the border.

The story has now won the top prize in the local press category at the Refugee Festival Scotland media awards held in Glasgow.

Lindsay Bruce holding an award
Lindsay Bruce.

The event, organised by the Scottish Refugee Council and National Union of Journalists, celebrates journalism from across the country shining a light on refugee and asylum stories.

The winners were announced on Thursday, ahead of a series of more than 100 events taking place across Scotland from June 17 to 26.

‘I’m so relieved’: Gran’s joy as her Ukrainian family reunite in Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]