Story of Ukrainian granny’s emotional family reunion in Aberdeen wins top prize at refugee awards ceremony

The Press & Journal story of an Aberdeen grandmother reunited with family fleeing Ukraine has won a top award at a national ceremony.

Lyudmulya Wilson, who stays in Bridge of Don, was overcome with fear at the thought of her family trying to escape Kyiv and the Russian invasion.

The grandmother and her daughter Mariya Pavlova, who is a teacher in Milltimber, worked round the clock to secure the right visas for Miss Pavlova’s sister Valeriya Semchuk and her two teenage sons.

Press & Journal and Evening Express reporter Lindsay Bruce told the story of the family’s emotional reunion in Aberdeen in late March.

The family revealed how they travelled to Poland and the “sense of peace” that fell over them after waiting three hours in the cold to cross the border.

The story has now won the top prize in the local press category at the Refugee Festival Scotland media awards held in Glasgow.

The event, organised by the Scottish Refugee Council and National Union of Journalists, celebrates journalism from across the country shining a light on refugee and asylum stories.

The winners were announced on Thursday, ahead of a series of more than 100 events taking place across Scotland from June 17 to 26.