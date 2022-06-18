Man arrested and charged after break-in at Aberdeenshire vet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested and charged in connection after medication and equipment was stolen from a premises in Huntly.

The incident took place around 2.45am on Thursday, June 16 at Strathbogie Veterinary Centre.

Animal medication and veterinary equipment were stolen from the business on Gordon Street which offers care to cats, dogs and farm animals.

This follows as police released an appeal on Friday for anyone with information or who could offer help in sourcing the medication to contact them.

The 35-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 20.