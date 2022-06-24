Search launched for missing Edinburgh man convicted of Aberdeen assault and robbery bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for a missing Edinburgh man recently convicted of a brutal assault in Aberdeen.

Aloaye Propser Eshilama has been reported missing from the Wester Hailes area of the capital.

The 20-year-old was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday June 15.

He was previously a student at Aberdeen University.

Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

MISSING PERSON – Aloaye Prosper Eshilama We are appealing for your help as part of efforts to trace Aloaye Prosper Eshilama, a 20-year-old man reported missing in Edinburgh. Read more 🔽https://t.co/6oNb3SddsV pic.twitter.com/OAP0jYeCnz — EdinburghPolice (@EdinPolSW) June 24, 2022

Uni student in robbery bid

Earlier this year, Aberdeen University student Mr Eshilama admitted to holding a knife to a man’s side and dragging him into a doorway where he and two other men then carried out a frenzied assault.

The court heard the men stole the victim’s phone and held it up to his face in an attempt to enter his online banking application.

When the gang realised the man only had £30 in his account, they took the man’s house keys, car keys and spectacles.

The victim was left with several injuries to his head, neck and body.

The assault happened in the Spital area of the city on December 15, 2020.

First offender Mr Eshilama was ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on February 22 this year.

Growing concerns for welfare

A police spokesman said: “The 20-year-old has not been seen since 8am on Wednesday June 15 and there are growing concerns for his welfare as we are unable to make contact with him.”

Mr Eshilama is described as being black, with short black afro style hair and a short black beard. He is about 5ft 7ins and of slim build.

He may be wearing stud earrings in both ears.

The police spokesman continued: “Anyone who may have seen Aloaye Prosper Eshilama since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1289 of June 22.”