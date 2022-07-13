RGU Graduations: Elgin student who raised £12,500 for cancer charity graduates with first class degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin student who helped raise more than £12,500 for local charities has graduated with a first class honours degree in events management from Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Marley Lawrence, 22, collected his BA (Hons) degree during the graduation ceremony held at P&J Live in Aberdeen earlier today.

Mr Marley found his career direction when he was an S5 pupil at Elgin High School, where he joined the extra-curricular events management team – discovering it was a passion.

Whilst at university, he was elected to be vice-president of a charitable fundraising society, which raised money for breast cancer awareness.

He said: “It is something I am so proud to have been part of.”

‘Challenging’ through Covid-19

During his time at RGU, Mr Marley had to contend with studying throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, which he described as being “challenging” and “weird”.

He was within the first group of events management students to fully produce and manage live virtual events within a university setting as the restrictions began to ease.

Describing how he felt about this four years at university, he said: “I got to meet so many people and gain a lot of experience.

‘I would do it all again’

“I worked at some exciting events with brands like Cadbury and the Nuart festival in Aberdeen, which opened me up to a lot more amazing opportunities for my career. I would do it all again.”

Looking towards the future, Mr Lawrence will return to RGU this September to study an MSc in international tourism and hospitality management.

