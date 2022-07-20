Inverurie residents without water overnight due to burst water pipe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some Inverurie homes are struggling with no or low water supply after a water pipe burst on North Street.

Scottish Water is currently working to repair the pipe and to restore supply to its customers in the area.

The company first identified the issue at around midnight, saying on its Facebook page that technicians were on their way to fix it.

While teams are working, Scottish Water has said customers may experience no water supply, low or intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

A back-feed is being put in place to help restore supply, but there is currently no estimation for when the work might be finished.

Scottish Water said: “Our team are currently putting a back-feed in place to bring all our customers into supply, this will take a couple of hours for all our customers supplies to restore.

“Our team currently have no estimated time of completion for the burst water pipe.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low/intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled water at distribution locations.”

The next update is expected at 12.30pm on Wednesday.