Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen student to inspire young athletes with artwork at World Gymnastics Championships

By Denny Andonova
July 21, 2022, 12:01 am
Megan Allan's World Gymnastics Championships logo
Aberdeen student Megan Allan, 22, won The World Gymnastics Championships Worldpool artwork competition. Image supplied by Run Communications.

An Aberdeen student’s creative artwork will be displayed at the World Gymnastics Championships to inspire future generations of athletes.

Megan Allan, who has been a gymnastics coach for nearly three years, has won this year’s Worldpool artwork competition with her colourful championship logo poster.

The competition was launched last year, inviting fans and creatives to submit their own version of the international sporting event’s logo and experiment with design.

The Aberdeen University law student impressed the judges with her design “infused with a riot of colours” and came top of the class, beating eight other contestants.

Megan Allan won the World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool artwork competition with her colourful design.
Megan Allan won the World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool artwork competition with her colourful design. Image supplied by Run Communications.

She was selected by a panel of judges – including Championships ambassador Max Whitlock, Liverpool artist Paul Curtis, and designer Martin Boath from Front Page.

Miss Allan’s artwork will now be displayed at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool for the Championships, which will take place from October 29 until November 6.

Highlighting the importance of creativity in gymnastics

She said her artwork was inspired by the creativity and dynamic atmosphere of the sport.

Miss Allan added: “I teach gymnastics and this competition was just something I wanted to do alongside the children to show the importance of creativity in the sport.

“My goal was to create a piece that was as eye-catching and dynamic as watching a gymnastics routine – when the sport is in action you can’t look away.

“What makes gymnastics great is the opportunity to get creative, which is something I have always tried to champion as part of my relationship with the sport, and now into this artwork.”

Megan Allan has been a gymnastics coach in Aberdeen for nearly three years. Image by Run Communications.

As well as winning the opportunity to put her art on display, Miss Allan will also get to attend the sporting event with three of her friends.

World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 ambassador Paul Curtis, who is known for his street art and wall murals around the city, praised Megan’s ingenuity.

He said: “The calibre of submissions was exceptionally high, all of the final pieces were great in the way they represented Liverpool and gymnastics together but she is a worthy winner.

“It can be risky to use so many different colours in a design, but the risk has definitely paid off and this eye-catching design will look fantastic on display at the Championships, which begins in just 100 days.”

