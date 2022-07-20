North-east road closed following crash in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A950 was closed in both directions following a collision in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to West Road in Peterhead on Wednesday evening following reports of a road traffic collision.

The incident happened on the A950 Peterhead to New Pitsligo road shortly after 9pm.

Reports suggest ambulance crews were in attendance along with police, but it is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

The road was closed between West Road Customs and the junction with Coplandhill Road.

Live traffic maps show the road has since reopened.

Motorists were advised by police to avoid the area while teams attended the scene.