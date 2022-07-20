North-east road closed following crash in Peterhead By Michelle Henderson July 20, 2022, 10:09 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 8:26 am West Road in Peterhead is currently closed following a road traffic collision. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The A950 was closed in both directions following a collision in Peterhead. Emergency services were called to West Road in Peterhead on Wednesday evening following reports of a road traffic collision. The incident happened on the A950 Peterhead to New Pitsligo road shortly after 9pm. Reports suggest ambulance crews were in attendance along with police, but it is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident. The road was closed between West Road Customs and the junction with Coplandhill Road. Live traffic maps show the road has since reopened. Motorists were advised by police to avoid the area while teams attended the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie Man, 56, pronounced dead after being found in car on Aberdeenshire road Two women killed and boy, 3, injured in crash near slate quarry Deaths feared following crash involving light aircraft at Co Down airport