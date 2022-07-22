Charity launches Sweet Dreams campaign to give every child in Aberdeen a safe place to sleep

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity has launched a campaign to provide beds and cots for children – amid a 900% increase in the number of families living in poverty.

AberNecessities is appealing to the public to get behind its latest initiative Sweet Dreams and give disadvantaged children a “safe, warm and cosy” place to sleep at night.

Over the last year, the charity has seen an “exponential” increase in people reaching out for support.

Research shows that one in five children in the region are living without essential and basic necessities.

Beds considered a luxury

The cost of living crisis has caused a surge in demand for items such as beds and bedding, something many living in poverty consider a “luxury”.

Michelle Herd, co-founder of AberNecessities, said the aim of the Sweet Dreams campaign is to help those in need and raise awareness of the level of deprivation in the north-east.

She said: “There are so many children sleeping on a mattress on the floor or co-sharing one bed with siblings or parents, and they just don’t have the capacity to buy a bed.

“On average, we see around 24 applications for beds a month – and in May we had more than 60 applications for beds that we distributed throughout the city and Aberdeenshire.

“It’s frightening and heartbreaking to read those stories on a daily basis.

“We had one just the other week where the child was sleeping on just a few blankets on the floor. Another one was sleeping in a dog bed, and we have so many that sleep on the sofa.

“We want to raise awareness of the deprivation that exists in our city and in Aberdeenshire, and also highlight to anyone who is struggling that they can access a safe, warm and cosy bed for their child.

“We are here to help as much as we can.”

Special event to highlight Sweet Dreams campaign

The charity has teamed up with students from the Aberdeen Student Show and Union Square to spread the word about the campaign in a “heartbreaking” appeal for support.

Aberdeen students will perform three original stories – specially written for Sweet Dreams – at a special three-day event held at the shopping centre.

The performances will take place outside Boots in Union Square on Saturday and Sunday, providing fun-filled and light-hearted entertainment for local families.

The team at AberNecessities will also be available during the weekend to inform local people about the work it does, and the impact it is having on the community.

‘People are experiencing extreme hardship’

Mrs Herd said that while many were struggling to put food on the table, its help in providing clothes, bedding, toys and duvets among other things has never been needed more.

With more families having to resort to foodbanks, the Press and Journal is also working to support communities across the north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

“People are experiencing extreme hardship,” Mrs Herd added.

“We see so many applications where the families are having to get support from foodbanks and they just can’t afford toiletries or clothes – these are seen as luxuries.

“Shower gel and shampoo shouldn’t be a luxury, it’s an essential item.

“The feedback from some of the families that we’ve helped has been eye-opening to how it has reduced their stress or anxiety or they felt that they can buy a little bit more food, because their child now has clothes, or shoes, or a bed.”

How can I help?

Local people or businesses who wish to support the Sweet Dreams campaign can do so at the charity’s website or on its JustGiving page.

People can also donate for specific items:

A Snug as a Bug bundle : includes duvet, pillows, bedding, pyjamas, cosy socks, teddy bear, story books, blanket and hot water bottle – £65.

A new single bed with mattress package – £160.

A Moses basket with bedding can be provided to families – £90.