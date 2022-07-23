B977 closed following one-vehicle crash near Balmedie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire road is closed following a one-vehicle crash near Balmedie.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road around 4.20pm this afternoon.

The incident happened between Belhelvie and Balmedie.

It is understood that the B977 is still closed as teams remain at the scene.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The stop message was received at 5.04pm.

More as we get it.