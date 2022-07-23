B977 closed following one-vehicle crash near Balmedie By Michelle Henderson July 23, 2022, 7:36 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 7:45 pm Police, fire and paramedics were called to the B977 around 4.20pm this afternoon. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Aberdeenshire road is closed following a one-vehicle crash near Balmedie. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road around 4.20pm this afternoon. The incident happened between Belhelvie and Balmedie. It is understood that the B977 is still closed as teams remain at the scene. Two fire appliances were sent to the scene following reports of a single-vehicle crash. The stop message was received at 5.04pm. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal A85 near Dunbeg restricted reopens following earlier crash ‘He was a wonderful, loving husband’ – crash victim on Highland road named North-east road closed following crash in Peterhead Man charged with dangerous driving after A9 crash near Dalwhinnie