Aberdeen woman’s death in Foresterhill Road flats treated as unexplained

A police investigation has been launched following the “unexplained” death of a woman at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the scene at Foresterhill Road at around 11.15am on Sunday, July 24.

Emergency services also attended but the 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, after taking unwell inside one of the flats.

Police say that while her death is being treated as “unexplained ” it does not seem to be suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police received a report of a 42-year-old woman having taken unwell within a property on Foresterhill Road in Aberdeen around 11.15am on Sunday, 24 July, 2022.

“Emergency services attended, however the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”