Rescue teams assist after 26ft yacht runs aground at Cruden Bay By Ross Hempseed August 2, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 7:02 pm 0 Cruden Bay beach where the vessel ran aground. Picture by Kenny Elrick. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 26ft yacht has run aground on the beach at Cruden Bay. Rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Peterhead were scrambled at 2.50pm to assist the yacht, which got stuck on the beach on the western edge of the bay. A search and rescue team from Inverness was also sent to assist, with the first team arriving on the scene at 3.20pm. Peterhead lifeboat was also in attendance to help refloat the vessel. The two people on the yacht were able to wade onto shore with no injuries due to the water being shallow. A Coastguard spokesman confirmed the owners have returned to the vessel to attempt to refloat it now that the tide has risen. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal One in hospital after ferry runs aground off north coast of Scotland Passengers rescued after ferry runs aground off north coast of Scotland Yacht rescued from Loch Laxford after running aground Coastguard and lifeboat teams called to assist stranded kayakers at Portsoy