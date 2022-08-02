Rescue teams assist after 26ft yacht runs aground at Cruden Bay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 26ft yacht has run aground on the beach at Cruden Bay.

Rescue teams from Cruden Bay and Peterhead were scrambled at 2.50pm to assist the yacht, which got stuck on the beach on the western edge of the bay.

A search and rescue team from Inverness was also sent to assist, with the first team arriving on the scene at 3.20pm.

Peterhead lifeboat was also in attendance to help refloat the vessel.

The two people on the yacht were able to wade onto shore with no injuries due to the water being shallow.

A Coastguard spokesman confirmed the owners have returned to the vessel to attempt to refloat it now that the tide has risen.