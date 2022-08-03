Loch of Strathbeg Nature Reserve awarded £47,500 to keep wildlife coming back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Loch of Strathbeg Nature Reserve awarded £47,500 to keep wildlife coming back

By Lisa Kennedy
August 3, 2022, 1:17 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:31 pm
Loch of Strathbeg attracts hundreds of geese every year.
RSPB Scotland has been awarded £47,500 to help manage water levels at the Loch of Strathbeg.

The nature reserve near Crimond is Britain’s largest dune loch, and a vital wintering spot for around a fifth of the world’s pink-footed geese population. It is also home to many wetland wildlife.

Now RSPB Scotland has been granted funding to install a new tilting sluice on the Savoch Burn, which is the main feed into the loch.

Loch of Strathbeg site manager Richard Humpidge said: “There has been quite a lot of phosphate entering the loch through this burn and the sluice will enable us to control water flow better to reduce this.

Loch of Strathbeg. Pic: Douglas Sinclar

“Excess phosphate affects the water, meaning it isn’t suitable for some of the wildlife that live in and around the loch. Because of the reduced water flow we will also install a solar-powered pump to keep our adjacent wetlands nice and wet, perfect for species such as pink-footed geese.

“I have been working on this project since about 2014 so it is really nice seeing it coming to fruition. This will benefit all the thousands of wintering ducks and swans as well as improving habitat for breeding waders.”

Project is one of 46 to benefit from funding

The funding has come from the Scottish Government’s annual Nature Restoration Fund, which is managed by NatureScot, to protect the country’s species, woodlands, rivers and seas, as well as improving the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Loch of Strathbeg’s funding is one of 46 projects to benefit from a share of £5 million in this round of funding.

Biodiversity Minister Lorna Slater said: “These diverse, innovative projects are already bringing benefits across the country – not only to the environment, but also to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

“The Nature Restoration Fund is just one of the ways we are demonstrating our commitment to tackling biodiversity loss and restoring nature for future generations. Later this year we will publish an ambitious new biodiversity strategy which aims to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 and reverse it by 2045.”

Chief executive of NatureScot Francesca Osowska said: “We are all now more aware than ever before of the urgency of the climate change emergency. But there is hope. By restoring nature, protecting and enhancing habitats and safeguarding marine life, we can secure a better future for nature and for ourselves.”

