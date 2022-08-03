Woman, 78, taken to hospital following crash on B999 near Udny Station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 78-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services received reports of an incident on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road near Udny Station at around 12.15pm today.

Police confirmed the ambulance service was also called to the crash and officers remain at the scene.

A pensioner has been recovered from one of the vehicles involved in the collision and taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Her condition is currently unknown.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B999 near Udny Station, Ellon, around 12.15pm on Wednesday, August 3.

“A 78-year-old woman has been taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Officers remained at the scene while the vehicles are recovered.”

The road was closed to traffic for about three hours with diversions in place.

This is an ongoing incident. More as we get it.