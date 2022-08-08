Man due in court after police seize cannabis plants worth over £75,000 in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man has been charged after cannabis plants estimated to be worth over £75,000 were recovered by the police in Aberdeen.

Officers attended St Ninian Court and made a significant recovery of cannabis plants on Saturday August 6.

It is estimated the cannabis has a street value of £75,330.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with cannabis cultivation following the recovery.

He is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Constable Katy-Jo Reid has stressed that officers will continue tackling drugs and criminality in communities.

She said: “Tackling serious and organised criminality is a priority for Police Scotland and this significant recovery reinforces our determination to target criminals.

“Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and people’s lives can be ruined.

“I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Serious and organised crime has no place in our society and we will continue to disrupt this, and any other criminal activity, which impacts our lives and our communities.”

Anyone with information about drugs in their community is encouraged to contact the police on 101. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.