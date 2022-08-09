BBC series in Aberdeen goes behind the scenes with Loganair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new 10-part BBC series based in Aberdeen will go behind the scenes at Scotland’s airline, Loganair, as they endure their busiest season.

Sky High Club was commissioned by BBC Scotland and explores the relationships of Loganair pilots and staff working out of Aberdeen Airport.

In addition to being Scotland’s airline, Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline servicing 40 destinations, including the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The series follows the lives of 11 crew members – from captain to aircraft engineer – as they work for Loganair at their north-east base at Aberdeen.

Produced by Mentorn Scotland, the series was filmed over several months with the crew pushed to their limits during the busy summer season.

Some highlights include following the UK’s youngest captain as he juggles life in the air with his love of street performing and his long-distance relationship in Shetland.

Also featured is an engineer who needs to convert a plane into an air ambulance in time for a patient being transported the following morning.

‘Personal and truly inspiring stories’

Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, said: “We are all incredibly proud of those who participated in Sky High Club and everyone in the wider team who made it possible.”

“During a busy summer, when the entire aviation industry was faced with changing Covid restrictions and huge challenges, it was a daunting prospect to invite a TV crew behind the scenes of our airline.

“For this to work in the best possible way, we gave the camera crews full access to behind-the-scenes life at Loganair, and I’m truly grateful to the stars of the show for volunteering to share their personal and truly inspiring stories as part of the journey.

“It is our hope that it provides fantastic encouragement and insight for those contemplating a career in aviation – whether in the air or on the ground – and that we are able to continue welcoming a diverse range of new recruits into the Loganair family.”

The Loganair series will begin airing on Monday, August 15 at 10pm, with the 10-part series added to BBC iPlayer on the same day.