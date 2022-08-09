BBC series in Aberdeen goes behind the scenes with Loganair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BBC series in Aberdeen goes behind the scenes with Loganair

By Ross Hempseed
August 9, 2022, 11:18 am Updated: August 9, 2022, 12:13 pm
Loganair crew partaking in the new BBC series called Skye High Club. Picture supplied by Loganair.

A new 10-part BBC series based in Aberdeen will go behind the scenes at Scotland’s airline, Loganair, as they endure their busiest season.

Sky High Club was commissioned by BBC Scotland and explores the relationships of Loganair pilots and staff working out of Aberdeen Airport.

In addition to being Scotland’s airline, Loganair is the UK’s largest regional airline servicing 40 destinations, including the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

The series follows the lives of 11 crew members – from captain to aircraft engineer – as they work for Loganair at their north-east base at Aberdeen.

Produced by Mentorn Scotland, the series was filmed over several months with the crew pushed to their limits during the busy summer season.

Loganair plane at Aberdeen Airport.
Loganair plane at Aberdeen Airport. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Some highlights include following the UK’s youngest captain as he juggles life in the air with his love of street performing and his long-distance relationship in Shetland.

Also featured is an engineer who needs to convert a plane into an air ambulance in time for a patient being transported the following morning.

‘Personal and truly inspiring stories’

Jonathan Hinkles, chief executive of Loganair, said: “We are all incredibly proud of those who participated in Sky High Club and everyone in the wider team who made it possible.”

“During a busy summer, when the entire aviation industry was faced with changing Covid restrictions and huge challenges, it was a daunting prospect to invite a TV crew behind the scenes of our airline.

“For this to work in the best possible way, we gave the camera crews full access to behind-the-scenes life at Loganair, and I’m truly grateful to the stars of the show for volunteering to share their personal and truly inspiring stories as part of the journey.

“It is our hope that it provides fantastic encouragement and insight for those contemplating a career in aviation – whether in the air or on the ground – and that we are able to continue welcoming a diverse range of new recruits into the Loganair family.”

The Loganair series will begin airing on Monday, August 15 at 10pm, with the 10-part series added to BBC iPlayer on the same day.

