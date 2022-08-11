Member of the public rescues child at risk of being swept out to sea near Peterhead on inflatable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Member of the public rescues child at risk of being swept out to sea near Peterhead on inflatable

By Ellie Milne
August 11, 2022, 12:04 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 1:09 pm
Volunteer crews from Peterhead spotted a green inflatable in the water. Picture: RNLI.
Volunteer lifeboat crews in Peterhead have responded to reports of a child drifting out to sea on an inflatable.

Peterhead RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat, The Misses Robertson of Kintail, at 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The crew quickly made their way north of Peterhead, towards Scotstown Head, assisted by the coastguard, air support and nearby fishing vessels.

A green inflatable was spotted in the water with no person in sight so the volunteers began a search mission under instruction from the coastguard.

It was then confirmed the child had been recovered safely to the shore where they were met by coastal teams from Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

A teenager, who went to the aid of the child in the water, started to feel unwell back at shore, and was supported by RNLI back to Peterhead and into the care of a paramedic team.

The Misses Robertson of Kintail lifeboat at the harbour in Peterhead.

‘Easy to get swept out to sea’

Patrick Davidson, the duty coxswain, said: “Being called out to a young person reported in the water is one of the most dreaded by the crew. We can’t stress enough how dangerous inflatables are in the open sea.

“On this occasion, it was a good outcome and strong multiagency collaboration. I want to thank the member of the public, who went into the water in aid of the child, and the crew for their professionalism and excellent casualty care.

“Inflatables can be fun when used safety, but every summer they are one of the most common reasons our lifeboat crews and lifeguards are called to action. They are not designed for the beach, so it is easy to get swept out to sea.”

The RNLI has shared advice for those who are planning to bring an inflatable to the beach, saying they should make sure to visit a lifeguarded beach and ensure children are supervised.

They added that inflatables should only be used close to the shore, between the red and yellow flags, and never used in big waves or when the orange windsock is flying.

