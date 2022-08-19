Has Aberdeenshire Council’s leader passed the 100-day test?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Has Aberdeenshire Council’s leader passed the 100-day test?

By Craig Munro
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 5:42 pm
New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater outside council HQ Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT
New Aberdeenshire Council leader Mark Findlater outside council HQ Woodhill House. Picture by Ben Hendry/DCT

Tories at Aberdeenshire Council are growing frustrated at the slow progress of their leadership, amid speculation there could soon be calls for a fresh face at the top.

The administration still does not have a programme of business or a joint manifesto, causing concern in the party ranks.

And several councillors have laid the blame with Conservative leader Mark Findlater.

Sources have suggested that, when Mr Findlater was chosen for the role, a deal was struck within the party to replace him if he had not proven himself by the 100-day mark.

That milestone was passed on Tuesday – but any action from the party would need to wait until the local authority’s summer recess ends next week.

Aberdeenshire Council
Woodhill House, the headquarters of Aberdeenshire Council. A change in leadership of the Tories would likely mean Mark Findlater would be replaced as leader of the council as well. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, Tory figures said they had no knowledge of the time limit, though they admitted there was widespread dissatisfaction with the lack of pace.

However, several other councillors and council sources said they had been made aware of the 100 day clause.

One said there had been reservations at the start of his leadership so a timescale was set in order for him to prove himself.

As his 100 days came to a close earlier this week one source said: “There has been frustration.

“There were priorities set out and a joint manifesto before the first full council meeting five years ago.”

There are concerns, however, that there is no obvious alternative to replace him with.

Who is Mark Findlater?

Former bomb disposal expert Mr Findlater was elected to the Aberdeenshire Tories leadership by his colleagues on May 8, three days after they emerged as the largest party in the local elections.

The Troup councillor beat fellow party grandee Gillian Owen to the position, reportedly winning by one vote.

After almost two weeks of negotiations, a coalition deal was announced between the 26 Tory and 14 Liberal Democrat councillors, alongside six independents.

A day after that announcement, Mr Findlater made his inaugural address to the council chamber in Doric, memorably describing the place as a “bear pit”.

‘I have heard nothing of this’

And three months on, the claws could be out as the administration he leads lags behind previous iterations in setting out its priorities for the coming years.

Mr Findlater said: “I have heard nothing of this, within the 25 councillors in our administration.

“We bucked the national trend in Aberdeenshire, actually increasing the number of Conservative councillors we have.

“We’re working through things right now, we’re working out our joint manifesto and we’ll have our council plan sorted for November. We’ve got a lot of big budget decisions to make.”

Aberdeenshire Council Conservative leader councillor Mark Findlater. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Mark Findlater after his re-election to the Troup ward in May. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

He added: “At the last council meeting, this was discussed, why we didn’t have our plan.

“Well, we’re working through this to make sure we get it right, because there’s so many things that have been happening in this world and in Scotland lately.

“You look at the cost of living crisis that we’re going through, and opportunities that have come our way like the Just Transition Fund, that we’ve got to take on board.

“We’ve got a lot of things to go through and get it right, and we’ll be working more on it in the next few weeks.”

No fast-track to leadership change

If the group decides it would prefer a different leader, the process is far from simple: after picking their replacement, they would need to get the rest of the administration to agree with the choice before a full council vote is held.

Andy Kille, who took over as leader of Aberdeenshire Council in November 2020.

In 2020, Andy Kille took over the top role at the Aberdeenshire Tories from Jim Gifford, who resigned from the Conservatives and sat as an aligned independent in the face of an expected vote on his leadership.

Mr Kille became Aberdeenshire Council leader in November of that year, after being proposed by then-deputy leader Peter Argyle. He decided not to run in May’s election for health and family reasons.

