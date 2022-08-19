Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player

By Jack Nixon
August 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
The event will take place at Groats Road in Aberdeen.


Aberdeen Wanderers will launch their 2022/23 season on Saturday with a tournament involving clubs and individuals in the city who want to celebrate the life of a club member who died in 2018.

The third playing of the Sam Lobban Trophy will be held at Groats Road where family and friends of Sam Lobban will gather to pay tribute to him in a round robin competition, with the centre piece an under-18 game between the host club and Deeside.

The annual rugby sevens event has raised more than £8,000 for charity to date. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Mental Health Aberdeen.

Ben Lobban, the brother of the late Sam who died at the age of 21, is among the organisers of the event which gets under way at 12 noon.

He said: “My brother was an enthusiastic player and supporter of the game of rugby.

“He would have appreciated a competitive afternoon of rugby in which we are raising funds for charity, involving those who love the game.

“Anyone who enjoys rugby is invited to come along and give generously to Aberdeen Mental Health.”

Liam Cronin, a friend of Sam, is organising the playing side of the afternoon at the home ground of the Caley Division I side and was hopeful of attracting other clubs in the area for future tournaments at Groats Road, Hazlehead.

He said: “Aberdeen Wanderers kick off their season on Saturday August 27 with a National Shield tie against Hillfoots and then start their league campaign on September 3 with a home game with Blairgowrie.

“Our event on Saturday will serve as a warm up for players. In years to come the Sam Lobban Trophy could be seen to be the unofficial start to the season in Aberdeen.”

Donations can be made on The Sam Lobban Trophy 2022 JustGiving page.

