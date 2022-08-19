Charity rugby tournament to be held in memory of former Aberdeen Wanderers player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Wanderers will launch their 2022/23 season on Saturday with a tournament involving clubs and individuals in the city who want to celebrate the life of a club member who died in 2018.

The third playing of the Sam Lobban Trophy will be held at Groats Road where family and friends of Sam Lobban will gather to pay tribute to him in a round robin competition, with the centre piece an under-18 game between the host club and Deeside.

The annual rugby sevens event has raised more than £8,000 for charity to date. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to Mental Health Aberdeen.

Ben Lobban, the brother of the late Sam who died at the age of 21, is among the organisers of the event which gets under way at 12 noon.

He said: “My brother was an enthusiastic player and supporter of the game of rugby.

“He would have appreciated a competitive afternoon of rugby in which we are raising funds for charity, involving those who love the game.

“Anyone who enjoys rugby is invited to come along and give generously to Aberdeen Mental Health.”

Liam Cronin, a friend of Sam, is organising the playing side of the afternoon at the home ground of the Caley Division I side and was hopeful of attracting other clubs in the area for future tournaments at Groats Road, Hazlehead.

He said: “Aberdeen Wanderers kick off their season on Saturday August 27 with a National Shield tie against Hillfoots and then start their league campaign on September 3 with a home game with Blairgowrie.

“Our event on Saturday will serve as a warm up for players. In years to come the Sam Lobban Trophy could be seen to be the unofficial start to the season in Aberdeen.”

Donations can be made on The Sam Lobban Trophy 2022 JustGiving page.