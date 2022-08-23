Dunnottar Castle custodian Jim Wands dies after short illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunnottar Castle has announced the landmark’s custodian Jim Wands has died following a short illness.

Mr Wands joined the team at the Stonehaven castle in 2015, taking up the role of deputy custodian, before stepping up into the role of custodian later that year.

Passionate about the castle, he would regularly speak to visitors on the site, which is owned by Dunecht Estates.

A spokeswoman for Dunecht Estates said: “Jim was incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about Dunnottar and this shone through to both visitors and the team.

“Jim was a highly respected, well liked and popular part of the Dunecht Estates team and will be sorely missed.

“Our thought are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”

Before joining the team at Dunnottar Castle, Mr Wands had a 17-year career with the British Transport Police in the north-east.

Social media tributes to Jim Wands

At the time of writing, more than 170 tributes were posted on the castle’s Facebook page, including one which said: “My thoughts are with his family and all of you at Dunnottar Castle. [Jim] was such a good guy and always a happy chappy during work.”

Milissa Fraser wrote: “Devastated to read this. The passion Jim had for Dunnottar Castle was pure love.

“I’ve had lots off chats with him on my runs and steps workouts sadly missed by so many condolences to his family dear friends and the castle team.”

Julie Lindeman wrote: “From everyone at the Stonehaven Town Partnership, our thoughts are with Jim’s family and with you all.

It is with a heavy heart that we write this post. At the weekend, our Custodian at Dunnottar, Jim Wands, passed away… Posted by Dunnottar Castle on Monday, 22 August 2022

“It was always a pleasure to see Jim at the castle and his help and support was always welcomed.

“Always loved a catch up and chat up there and he always helped us with the wee train. He will be much missed by everyone.”

Judy Lowstuter wrote: “Jim was notorious for extending kindness to everyone. My heart goes to his family and friends for their loss of such a beacon of light as Jim.”