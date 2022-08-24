Like raspberries? You could be perfect for the Rowett Institute’s latest study

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Academics are on the lookout for volunteers for a study analysing the impact of honeyberries and cherries on the body.

Researchers at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute want to find out if there are health benefits associated with varieties of fruit grown to adapt to climate change.

They want to try and establish whether honeyberries and cherries have the same heath benefits compared to traditionally grown fruits like raspberries.

The institute is looking for healthy men and post-menopausal women aged between 40 and 70 with a BMI between 18.5 and 39.9 to take part in the four-week study, which will investigate the effect of changing blood sugar levels and memory recall.

Volunteers will need to avoid certain foods and complete a food diary. They will be given breakfast along with the fruit and lunch on the days they have blood taken.

They will also need to complete computer-based memory tests.

Research could develop public health strategies

Dr Fiona Campbell, who is leading the study, said: “Raspberries have been grown in abundance in Scotland for many years as we have the ideal climate and the moisture-retentive, fertile conditions these plants relish.

“As our climate changes and the desire among consumers to reap the environmental benefits of increased consumption of locally sourced food continues to grow, understanding the impact this has on changes in our blood glucose and short-term memories is vital.”

It is hoped the data coming from the research will be used to develop public health strategies for improving the health status of the population and the sustainability of Scottish agriculture.

Funding is being provided by the Scottish Government, through the Rural and Environment Science and Analytical Services division (RESAS).

Information for those wishing to participate is available from the Rowett Institute or call Ms Campbell on 01224 438617 or fiona.campbell@abdn.ac.uk