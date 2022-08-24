Highland charity gets surprise energy bill reduction days after fearing ‘bankruptcy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland charity gets surprise energy bill reduction days after fearing ‘bankruptcy’

By Ellie Milne
August 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 5:11 pm
The public toilets at Kinlochewe are run by Community Out West. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The public toilets at Kinlochewe are run by Community Out West. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Highland charity that was facing bankruptcy over a dramatic energy bill increase has been offered a surprise lifeline from the Scottish Government – and is now paying less for its power bills than they are already.

Like many others, Community Out West was stunned when hit with a massive increase in their annual bills, with quotes rising from about £1,500 to £7,500.

The charity feared having to close the doors on the public loos they run in Kinlochewe due to the unsurmountable bill.

However, after news of their plight spread, they are now paying less than they were before after being offered an olive branch from the Scottish Government.

‘Price would bankrupt us’

Community Out West took over ownership of the public toilets in Kinlochewe two years ago and mainly rely on donations to keep the facilities up and running.

Mary Peart, charity trustee and secretary, said their bills have been “fairly consistent” since they first took over the toilets on lease in 2019.

She said: “£1,500 was the average we paid over the three years, and then it just went through the roof.”

The charity was coming to the end of its 24-month contract and received a letter from EDF Energy saying it was time to renew.

Ms Peart said the quote they received was “ridiculous”.

She added: “It was a 24-month contract that worked out annually at £7,500. That was the entire running cost of the toilets the year before. It’s unbelievable.”

Carole MacIver, left, and Mary Peart, right, from Community Out West. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The charity relies on donations to run the public toilets which is supplemented by a £200 comfort scheme from Highland Council.

The building requires electricity to run the water heater and hand dryers, as well as lighting and heating in the store room and plant room to keep the water from freezing.

Ms Peart said “We’ve been very fortunate and got grants for improvements and redevelopments, but that’s all restricted to be spent on those things.

“The actual running of the toilets is entirely from donations and the comfort scheme.

“Basically, that price would bankrupt us. We’d have done everything we could have possibly done to raise extra money and to find other sources of funds, but there is no way that sort of bill would be sustainable in the long term.”

Surprise support from government

Following media coverage on Friday, the Scottish Government stepped in to provide support for the charity – and offer a solution to the “unbelievable” price increase.

Community Out West will now get their electricity supply through a government framework, which they are eligible for as a charity.

The final cost has not been finalised yet, but the overall bill will include a unit cost lower than last year.

Ms Peart said: “We had no idea this existed, we’ve been paying commercial rates. There will be other charities who were in the same position as us who may be eligible for it too.”

The toilet facilities sit almost at the foot of Beinn Eighe. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The electricity framework agreement can be used by certain bodies, including the third sector and local authorities, and also covers the supply of natural gas.

Those who are eligible and wish to join the framework must complete an agency agreement which will allow Scottish Procurement to set up an arrangement with EDF Energy on their behalf.

Even though the energy bill has now been reduced, Community Out West will still rely on donations to make sure the toilets, which are maintained by volunteers, remain available to the public in the future.

Ms Peart added: “We do get enough in our honesty box and from Highland Council to cover our costs, but with the costs going up more generally and people having less money in their pockets, it is important that people donate for the services they use or they’re not going to be there.”

Who can benefit from discounted energy scheme?

  • Central government
  • Health services
  • Local councils
  • Universities and colleges
  • Charities
  • Other public bodies

‘Mitigate against price increases’

A government spokeswoman said: “For a number of years the Scottish Government has had a national framework agreement in place for the supply of electricity for the Scottish public sector.

“This contract is with EDF Energy Customers Ltd. This framework is open to public sector bodies, charities entered on the Scottish Charity Register and voluntary organisations that are members of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations.

“Through the framework, the Scottish Government purchases electricity in the wholesale electricity market on behalf of the organisations who have joined the framework.

Visitors to beautiful Kinlochewe rely on the public toilets. Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The framework uses the collective purchasing power of the public sector and a risk management strategy to purchasing electricity on the futures market, which can help the public sector mitigate against some of the price increases recently seen in the energy markets.”

A spokeswoman from EDF Energy said: “All of our business contracts are bespoke and raised based on the individual company’s circumstances.

“Unfortunately, due to current unprecedented market volatility, our contract quotes can only be valid for a short period of time.

“We’re pleased to confirm the customer, Community Out West, has now signed up to a two-year fixed ‘peace of mind’ contract with EDF.”

