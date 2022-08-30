How primitive plants from Aberdeenshire village transformed Earth more than 407 million years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

How primitive plants from Aberdeenshire village transformed Earth more than 407 million years ago

By Denny Andonova
August 30, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 8:02 pm
aberdeenshire plants research
Study finds the evolution of land plants changed Earth's surface. Shutterstock ID 276228476

Primitive land plants from an Aberdeenshire village are believed to have helped transform the Earth from a Mars-like planet to a green world of life.

Researchers have found the evolution of plants, which were spread across the north-east 407 million years ago, played a vital part in the formation of continents.

According to an international team of scientists, the composition of rocks making up Earth’s continents was driven by primitive vegetation trapping mud on land.

Some of the most spectacular and important plants to change the prehistoric landscape  originated from the Aberdeenshire village of Rhynie.

A piece of plant fossil from Rhynie. Image supplied by Aberdeen University.

The discovery was made by linking fossil records with archives of environmental change and the chemical composition of Earth over the past 700 million years.

Alex Brasier, from Aberdeen University, who is among the co-authors of the study Composition of Continental Crust Altered by the Emergence of Land Plants, said: “These primitive plants spread across the land, transforming what was once a Mars-like planet of barren rock into a world of life growing in organic-rich soils.

“Some of the most spectacular and important early land plant fossils on Earth are from the village of Rhynie in Aberdeenshire, where minerals precipitated from a hot-spring and fossilised their stems 407 million years ago.

aberdeenshire plants research
A cross-section through a 407-million-year-old plant stem from Rhynie, Aberdeenshire. Image supplied by Aberdeen University.

“We are now working with colleagues from Queen’s University on the chemistry of the rocks from the Rhynie hot-springs, where we hope to reveal more about this important fossil-preserving site and searching for further clues on how these early land plants changed the Earth.”

Further study into how plants changed the planet

The proliferation of plants completely transformed Earth’s biosphere – those parts of the planet’s surface where life thrives – with small plants later evolving into trees.

This paved the way for the emergence of giant 8ft-long centipedes, and later for the advent of dinosaurs.

The study’s lead author, Christopher Spencer, explained that plants caused fundamental changes to river systems, bringing about more meandering rivers and muddy floodplains, as well as thicker soils.

Alexander Brasier from Aberdeen University is one of the authors of the study. Image supplied by Aberdeen University.

The Queen’s University assistant professor said: “This shift was tied to the development of plant rooting systems that helped produce colossal amounts of mud, by breaking down rocks, and stabilised river channels, which locked up this mud for long periods.”

Researchers also discovered that vegetation changed not only the surface of the Earth, but also the dynamics of melting in Earth’s mantle.

Mr Spencer added: “It is amazing to think that the greening of the continents was felt in the deep Earth.

“Hopefully this previously unrecognised link between the Earth’s interior and surface environment stimulates further study.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020.
Police investigation into Stonehaven rail crash submitted to Crown Office
The second round of consultations have been held on Tuesday for two proposed sites for new council houses Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Second round of consultation for plans to build 3,000 homes and gypsy traveller site…
0
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
Ithaca the latest North Sea firm to cash in as energy prices soar
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
0
Parkour event in Aberdeen. Supplied by Duncan Munro.
'Great day' for parkour in Aberdeen - as more events geared up for city
0
Umar Kahn, who has been reported missing from England, was seen arriving in Aberdeen on Tuesday, August 23. Photo supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing man Umar Kahn, 24, believed to have travelled to Aberdeen on Flixbus
0
The road closure trial will aim to address congestion and pupil safety concerns. Picture from Google Maps
'Something needs to be done': Cars to be banned around Fraserburgh's South Park School…
0
Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley.
North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of…
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen (R) celebrates scoring.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 in extra time against Annan Athletic.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A communal bin caught fire on Belmont Road. Picture by Alastair Gammack.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
CR0037743 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final Huntly (yellow) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Brodie Allen and Dylan Lobban. Picture by Kenny Elrick 30/08/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
The Findrassie Masterplan by EMA Architecture Design Limited. Supplied by Moray Council.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
There were no queues outside the Westhill Shopping Centre branch on Tuesday now both pharmacies are open again.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0