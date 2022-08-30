Man airlifted from fishing vessel off Shetland coast for medical attention

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been flown by the Coastguard to Lerwick after needing medical assistance on a fishing vessel off the coast of Shetland.

The incident happened about 70 nautical miles north-west of Sumburgh after emergency services were alerted to the situation at 1pm.

A Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter, which was sent to the scene at 1.55pm, transferred the man from the vessel back to the mainland for medical treatment.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Somebody on a fishing vessel required medical assistance and they’ve been dropped off in Lerwick by a Rescue 900.”