Man airlifted from fishing vessel off Shetland coast for medical attention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man airlifted from fishing vessel off Shetland coast for medical attention

By Chris Cromar
August 30, 2022, 3:56 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 4:10 pm
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.

A man has been flown by the Coastguard to Lerwick after needing medical assistance on a fishing vessel off the coast of Shetland.

The incident happened about 70 nautical miles north-west of Sumburgh after emergency services were alerted to the situation at 1pm.

A Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter, which was sent to the scene at 1.55pm, transferred the man from the vessel back to the mainland for medical treatment.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Somebody on a fishing vessel required medical assistance and they’ve been dropped off in Lerwick by a Rescue 900.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Nursery teacher died after being struck by lorry's extended stabiliser leg
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Exclusion zone set up around Skye barge giving off rotten eggs smell
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
0
New survey: Need to tackle the stigma around social housing.
Highland social housing demand soars, with half of properties going to the homeless
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
POLL: Have your say as readers react to plans to house Ukrainian refugees in…
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Loving lurcher Kaiser becomes longest-ever rescue dog resident in Inverness with 500-day wait for…
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Thieves steal money from donation box at Fort Augustus church
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Future of Gaelic: Official bodies 'in denial' over state of the language says 'crisis'…
0
Artist impression of mobile quayside.
Norwegian shipping conglomerate throws weight behind Opportunity Cromarty Firth green freeport bid
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Sheriff blasts drunken 999 nuisance caller who said she was a vampire needing a…

More from Press and Journal

A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
A Coastguard Rescue 900 was involved in the rescue.
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0