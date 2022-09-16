Aberdeen woman claims First Bus rerouting has ‘cut’ community off from rest of city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen woman claims First Bus rerouting has ‘cut’ community off from rest of city

By Chris Cromar
September 16, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 2:59 pm
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman has claimed rerouting by First Bus has cut her community off from the rest of the city.

Vicki Pawluk, 66, who lives near Aberdeen beach has expressed her concerns about the changes to route 13, which goes from Hillhead of Seaton to Scatterburn via Union Street.

She claims the changes have affected residents of Park Place, particularly the elderly and mums and their children, saying: “It has basically cut off going into town for all the people in the sheltered area.”

However, First Bus has stressed that bus connections remain a similar distance nearby following the re-routing.

Turning to taxis

The re-routing has affected Mrs Pawluk on a personal level, as she can’t walk very far and her husband is “highly disabled”.

To get into the city centre, or to attend medical appointments, she now has to take a taxi, saying she is not the only one having to do so.

Park Street is no longer served by First Bus service 13.

She said: “I’ve spoken to a lot of people who’ve basically said that because they can’t walk, they have to take a taxi into town.

“Even taxi drivers are talking about it and people round here are too. It’s really just miserable for us as there’s no other bus to get into town.”

‘Isolated an entire community’

Mrs Pawluk claims that there was “no consultation at all” and First said that it would just be a temporary situation, before it became permanent.

Vicki Pawluk said that residents have been forced to take taxis to get into town.

“It was made without any consultation and without thinking about the sort of people that live in this area. It has cut us off from the world and isolated an entire community,” she added:

As well as this, she also claimed that she received no response from First Bus after e-mailing the Aberdeen firm.

‘The route does still operate very close to sheltered housing’

In response to Mrs Pawluk, a spokesman for First Bus said: “Our service 13 continues to serve Park Road, but the changes that came into play on July 3 did divert the service away from Park Street nearby.

“While Park Street is no longer served by service 13, the route does still operate very close to the sheltered housing complexes in the vicinity of Constitution Street by continuing to operate along Beach Boulevard.

First Bus has their headquarters on King Street.

“Additionally, there are bus stops located behind the sheltered housing at the corner of Wales Street that local residents can use to access the route.

“The walking distance between the complex and the Wales Street stops is the same as what was previously in place when residents had to walk from Constitution Street round onto Park Street.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
New Tillydrone swan sculptures hope to renew community's 'sense of pride'
1
Resident X
First look: Work underway as Resident X street food market prepares to open in…
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Trinity Cemetery plans receive over 220 objections after families' confusion over wall removal
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
The heat is on... did our 5 dishes at Noks Thai Kitchen in Dyce…
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Music director at top Aberdeen private school accused of sexually assaulting two pupils
Professor Brian Cox is coming to Aberdeen.
All you need to know about Professor Brian Cox's show in Aberdeen
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen hotelier mothballs rooms to save on energy costs and stay in business
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Is it a drone, is it a plane? US military helicopter spotted in sky…
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Tullos Car Clinic to close due to mechanic shortage and increasing costs
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Loganair flight travelling to Aberdeen diverted due to weather conditions
0

More from Press and Journal

First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
First Bus service 13 was rerouted in July. Picture by Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks