Three men charged after police recover drugs worth £93,000 in Aberdeen

Three men have been arrested and charged by police after cannabis, with an estimated street value of around £93,000, was recovered from a property in Aberdeen.

Officers carried out a drugs search warrant at the property in the Oldcroft Place area of the city at around 5pm last night.

The men – one aged 26 and two 27-year-olds – are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective sergeant John Pirie said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the people of the North-east that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from the community.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”