[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have tackled two gorse fires near Cruden Bay.

The fire service was alerted to the incident just after 9pm on Monday.

Three appliances attended the scene, two from Peterhead and one from Ellon.

Two areas, one the area of 100ft by 32ft, and another 330ft by 330ft were ablaze.

The fire and rescue service said the stop message came back just after 10pm. Crews left the scene about 45 minutes later.

Gorse bushes are a highly flammable and common evergreen shrub.