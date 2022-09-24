Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen University has been ranked the 13th top university in the UK – its highest-ever ranking in the Guardian University Guide.

The university was ranked 13th out of 121 institutions, a seven-place rise from last year making it the biggest climber in the top 20.

This follows a strong performance in The Times and Sunday Times Good Univerity Guide 2023 last week.

Aberdeen University was ranked in the top five Scottish universities this year based on teaching quality and student experience. It also moved up one place to 19th in the UK.

Unlike other national league tables, the Guardian University Guide focuses exclusively on teaching and student-facing metrics.

The 2023 guide reflects Aberdeen University’s outstanding results in the National Student Survey (NSS). The university was ranked fourth in the UK for satisfaction with teaching and third for satisfaction with the course.

It also ranked ninth in the UK for the average entry tariff of its students and equal first for the value added score – which looks at the probability of a student being awarded a good honours classification.

In the subject league tables, Aberdeen University held second spot in the UK for medicine for the fourth year in a row. It was also ranked second for accountancy and finance.

Additionally, it was ranked third for chemical engineering and fourth for international relations.

A further six subjects were ranked in the top 10, with 10 more subjects in the top 20.

‘Testament to the hard work of our staff and students’

Senior vice-principal, Professor Karl Leydecker, explained the university has made “impressive progress” with its seven-place rise from last year.

He said: “This is a very positive sign for the university, particularly following so closely behind the rise in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 – from 20th to 19th.

“Our standing is now firmly cemented in the top 20 for both which is testament to the hard work of our staff and students.

“Our league table success follows a strong performance in the 2022 National Student Survey where we ranked 4th in the UK for overall student satisfaction, reflecting our absolute commitment to delivering an excellent education and student experience.”

St Andrews takes top spot

St Andrews was in the top spot for the first time in the Guardian’s league table, moving ahead of Oxford and Cambridge.

It was the only Scottish university to take a place in the top 10.

St Andrews top in UK The University of St Andrews is the top university in the UK, moving ahead of Oxford and Cambridge, in the @guardian University Guide 2023 published today 🎉https://t.co/dd2Nerg7rK#EverToExcel pic.twitter.com/AI9K9UANG9 — University of St Andrews (@univofstandrews) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University was ranked 93rd place in the UK, despite NSS reporting high satisfaction with the course and teaching.