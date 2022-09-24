Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide

By Lauren Taylor
September 24, 2022, 7:00 pm
Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Aberdeen University has been ranked the 13th top university in the UK – its highest-ever ranking in the Guardian University Guide.

The university was ranked 13th out of 121 institutions, a seven-place rise from last year making it the biggest climber in the top 20.

This follows a strong performance in The Times and Sunday Times Good Univerity Guide 2023 last week.

Aberdeen University was ranked in the top five Scottish universities this year based on teaching quality and student experience. It also moved up one place to 19th in the UK.

Unlike other national league tables, the Guardian University Guide focuses exclusively on teaching and student-facing metrics.

The university was ranked in the top five Scottish universities in The Times and Sunday Times Good Univerity Guide. Picture by Kami Thomson.

The 2023 guide reflects Aberdeen University’s outstanding results in the National Student Survey (NSS). The university was ranked fourth in the UK for satisfaction with teaching and third for satisfaction with the course.

It also ranked ninth in the UK for the average entry tariff of its students and equal first for the value added score – which looks at the probability of a student being awarded a good honours classification.

In the subject league tables, Aberdeen University held second spot in the UK for medicine for the fourth year in a row. It was also ranked second for accountancy and finance.

Additionally, it was ranked third for chemical engineering and fourth for international relations.

A further six subjects were ranked in the top 10, with 10 more subjects in the top 20.

‘Testament to the hard work of our staff and students’

Senior vice-principal, Professor Karl Leydecker, explained the university has made “impressive progress” with its seven-place rise from last year.

He said: “This is a very positive sign for the university, particularly following so closely behind the rise in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023 – from 20th to 19th.

“Our standing is now firmly cemented in the top 20 for both which is testament to the hard work of our staff and students.

“Our league table success follows a strong performance in the 2022 National Student Survey where we ranked 4th in the UK for overall student satisfaction, reflecting our absolute commitment to delivering an excellent education and student experience.”

St Andrews takes top spot

St Andrews was in the top spot for the first time in the Guardian’s league table, moving ahead of Oxford and Cambridge.

It was the only Scottish university to take a place in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Robert Gordon University was ranked 93rd place in the UK, despite NSS reporting high satisfaction with the course and teaching.

