Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shoppers evacuated after fire in New Look store in Inverurie

By Chris Cromar
September 26, 2022, 10:41 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:07 am
Inverurie New Look fire
Fire crews at the scene this morning.

A fire broke out at New Look’s Inverurie store this morning, which resulted in two crews being called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

The incident happened just after 9.30am in the Station Square area of the town, with crews leaving the scene under 30 minutes later.

Customers were evacuated from New Look and nearby shops, including Edinburgh Woollen Mill, M&S, Poundland and Superdrug.

New Look in Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Locals outside the stores said they could not see any smoke or flames from outside the building.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got a call at 9.35am to Burn Lane in Inverurie and left the incident at 9.56pm.

“There was a small fire and crews extinguished it.”

New Look has been contacted for comment.

Editor's Picks