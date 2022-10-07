Three north-east charities share £25,000 funding from Scotmid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three north-east charities have shared £25,000 in grants from Scotmid’s Community Connect scheme.

Charlie House was founded in 2011 to support children with life-limiting conditions after Aberdeen mum Tracy Johnstone gave birth to premature twins.

Her daughter Eva died at just one-day-old and her son Louis was left with severe disabilities and multiple complex needs, meaning he requires 24-hour care.

The scheme provided this charity with £15,000.

Tracy Johnstone, founder of Charlie House, said: “At Charlie House we work to support babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

“Scotmid’s Community Connect scheme was an opportunity to unlock crucial funding, which will enable us to extend our support to families across the North-east of Scotland.

“Huge thanks go to the Scotmid members who voted for us, allowing us to help more families in need.”

‘Funding to support goals’

The Montrose Playhouse Project is a community-owned cinema and art centre, which offers a range of activities and social programmes for the Montrose community.

Scotmid’s scheme provided them with £5,000 alongside the Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed, which gives men a space to converse, tackling isolation and mental health issues.

Caroline Farquhar, social development officer for The Montrose Playhouse Project, said: “Everyone at The Montrose Playhouse is very grateful to receive this generous award for our social programmes, which help the Montrose community.

“Scotmid’s funding will go towards food projects – help the local community reduce food waste, save money and make the Playhouse even more accessible for all.”

Bob Copland, chairman of Banff and Macduff Men’s Shed, added: “We are thrilled to receive this award.

“At men’s shed, we aim to provide members of the Banff and Macduff community with a space that is open and welcoming.

“We are in the process of turning a former school into a community hub, so this award will be put towards renovation costs, so that we can build a welcoming space for community groups.”

Sheila Downie, chairwoman of Scotmid’s North Regional Committee feels “proud to support local charities and provide dedicated funding to support their goals.”