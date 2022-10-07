Stephen Gallacher in share of the lead at halfway stage of Spanish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Gallacher in share of the lead at halfway stage of Spanish Open

By Danny Law
October 7, 2022, 9:26 pm
Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher.
Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher.

Stephen Gallacher is finding form at the right time after moving into a share of the lead at the Spanish Open on 12-under-par.

The Press and Journal columnist, who sits 193rd in the DP World Tour rankings, is searching for a big week in his bid to keep his card.

The four-time winner on the tour shares the lead with England’s Paul Waring after successive rounds of 65.

Gallacher said: “It’s funny. I played pretty well the week before going into the Dunhill Links and then I worked hard with my coach and just found something at the Dunhill, where I played well in practice and all the way through.

“And I carried it on here, playing well in the pro-am and then for the first two days as well.

“You are always working to improve and we just worked on my backswing.

“It’s also been a different way of thinking as I’ve been working with my psychologist as well, just freeing myself up and just swinging at it.”

Fellow Scot David Drysdale is only one shot behind Gallacher and Waring. He is also in a fight to keep his card, sitting 176th in the order of merit with 117th the projected cut-off this season.

Drysdale is hoping his wife Vicky is well enough to be his caddie for the final two rounds.

He said: “My wife wasn’t feeling well on Thursday morning, but she was keen to caddie.

“She was sick three times on the way round, which was a shame, so she did well to get round.

“Today I had a local lad who was the club champion here a couple of years ago and he helped me round but hopefully Vicky will be back in action tomorrow.”

Waring had been at the top of the leaderboard on his own for most of Friday after matching the low round of the week – a sizzling eight-under-par 63 with ten birdies and two bogeys at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Home favourite Jon Rahm is part of the chasing pack at 10-under – only two shots off the lead.

The Spaniard is looking to equal the late Seve Ballesteros’ haul of three victories at his home open (1981, 1985 and 1995) this week.

Rahm said: “I played what I could say 11 uncomfortable holes and then I played really good golf on the last seven.

“From 12 on I played wonderful, it was very enjoyable. It seems to be the part of the golf course that I score on more often so I hope to get a little bit better on the front nine tomorrow.

“Winning, it is the only motivator. It is very easy to think about circumstances outside of myself, those can be tricky to manage if you can get out of it. I just have to focus on me, keep doing what I am doing, and take one shot at a time.”

Marc Warren (-7), Craig Howie (-3), David Law and Grant Forrest (both –2) were the other Scots to make the cut.

Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

