Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

By Denny Andonova
October 12, 2022, 9:27 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 10:06 am
cow train
A cow blocked the Kintore level crossing on Wednesday morning. Image: Neil Young.

Passengers on the train from Inverness to Aberdeen experienced an unexpected delay this morning after a cow blocked the tracks at Kintore.

The 6am train from the Highland capital was brought to a standstill for about 20 minutes after the stubborn animal somehow made its way to the level crossing.

Eye witnesses reported a farmer “rushing” across the nearby field to come and collect the stranded cow.

However, the animal appeared reluctant to move off the line in Aberdeenshire.

Cow ‘refused to move’

Press & Journal reporter Kelly Wilson said a “big laugh” erupted on the train when the conductor announced the reason for the hold-up.

“When the train conductor announced there would be a delay, I was quite surprised to find out an animal was on the line,” she said.

“Then we saw it on the tracks looking at me as though it was deliberately holding the trains up.

“I saw a farmer arrive, dashing up the field in his car to move the beast. It was a huge animal who looked like it was refusing to move.”

The train arrived in Aberdeen at around 9am, with a 20-minute delay. There is no information whether any other services were disrupted by the unusual incident.

Charlotte Thomson, another P&J reporter who was also on the train, added: “Not what you expect to see in the morning on the way to work.

“Eventually they got the cow off the track and I saw it run on up the field with not a care in the world.”

