Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen

Police attempted to stop a car involved in a dramatic crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street where it landed on its roof, it has emerged.

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Two people remain in hospital following the incident that occurred at around 1.30am on Tuesday, October 11.

It is reported they are in a “stable condition”.

The vehicle crash happened between Union Street and Springbank Terrace on Crown Street.

A 35-year-old man has since been arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Tuesday, October 11, a single car crash occurred on Crown Street, Aberdeen.

“A 35-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where they remain in a stable condition.

“The man has also been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers attempted to stop the car prior to the crash and Police Scotland has therefore referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC), as is standard procedure.”