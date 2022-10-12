Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up the city

By Lottie Hood
October 12, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 9:17 am
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick

With the Christmas season creeping in with each festive box of chocolates added to supermarket shelves, Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome back some much-loved events.

Traditional favourites are due to return this year helping bring the seasonal sparkle to the heart of the city.

Running from Thursday, November 17 until Hogmanay, a jam-packed schedule of events for visitors and residents to enjoy will be rolled out this Christmas.

These include the iconic Christmas Village, re-imagined family trail and the Christmas Lights Switch-on Parade which is going ahead for the first time since 2019.

This year, plans have been submitted for the Aberdeen Christmas Village to be in and around Aberdeen’s civic space on Broad Street.

Providing some ‘much needed cheer and celebration’

The Christmas Lights Switch-on Parade is returning for the first time in three years. Image: Kami Thomson.

Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron said the planned events would have something for everyone.

He said: “The Christmas in Aberdeen festivities always promises to be a truly magical time of year, with a fantastic events line-up returning to the city to provide some much-needed cheer and celebration.

“Christmas in Aberdeen has something for everyone, particularly families with the return of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parade for the first time since 2019.

“But importantly, it encourages people into the city centre to boost the leisure and business economies.  I am looking forward to all the celebrations that Christmas in Aberdeen will offer.”

This year, the events line-up include: 

  • Thursday November 17: Christmas tree lights switch on
  • Thursday November 17 – Saturday December 24: Aberdeen Christmas Village  subject to planning permission
  • Sunday November 20: Christmas lights switch-on parade
  • Monday November 28 until Thursday January 5: Nativity Scene  starting with a blessing event on November 28,
  • Thursday December 1 – Saturday December 24: Hunt for the Lost Toys Christmas Sculpture Trail
  • Saturday December 17: Carol Concert
  • Saturday December 31: Hogmanay

Hopes to attract people from across the north-east and beyond

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It is great to see the full Christmas programme return and at a time where we really do need that festive cheer.

“I hope the council, Aberdeen Inspired and wider partners commitment to this exciting programme of events will attract many people in from across the city, wider north-east and further afield.

“This is such a crucial time of year for our city centre hospitality and retail businesses and undoubtedly the Christmas in Aberdeen festivities will help bring a very special atmosphere to the heart of our city.”

All events are still subject to planning and licensing permission. To find out more information and follow all announcements, visit Aberdeen City’s website.

