Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up the city

With the Christmas season creeping in with each festive box of chocolates added to supermarket shelves, Aberdeen is gearing up to welcome back some much-loved events.

Traditional favourites are due to return this year helping bring the seasonal sparkle to the heart of the city.

Running from Thursday, November 17 until Hogmanay, a jam-packed schedule of events for visitors and residents to enjoy will be rolled out this Christmas.

These include the iconic Christmas Village, re-imagined family trail and the Christmas Lights Switch-on Parade which is going ahead for the first time since 2019.

This year, plans have been submitted for the Aberdeen Christmas Village to be in and around Aberdeen’s civic space on Broad Street.

Providing some ‘much needed cheer and celebration’

Aberdeen Lord Provost David Cameron said the planned events would have something for everyone.

He said: “The Christmas in Aberdeen festivities always promises to be a truly magical time of year, with a fantastic events line-up returning to the city to provide some much-needed cheer and celebration.

“Christmas in Aberdeen has something for everyone, particularly families with the return of the Christmas Lights Switch On Parade for the first time since 2019.

“But importantly, it encourages people into the city centre to boost the leisure and business economies. I am looking forward to all the celebrations that Christmas in Aberdeen will offer.”

This year, the events line-up include:

Thursday November 17: Christmas tree lights switch on

Thursday November 17 – Saturday December 24: Aberdeen Christmas Village subject to planning permission

Sunday November 20: Christmas lights switch-on parade

Monday November 28 until Thursday January 5: Nativity Scene starting with a blessing event on November 28,

Thursday December 1 – Saturday December 24: Hunt for the Lost Toys Christmas Sculpture Trail

Saturday December 17: Carol Concert

Saturday December 31: Hogmanay

Hopes to attract people from across the north-east and beyond

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “It is great to see the full Christmas programme return and at a time where we really do need that festive cheer.

“I hope the council, Aberdeen Inspired and wider partners commitment to this exciting programme of events will attract many people in from across the city, wider north-east and further afield.

“This is such a crucial time of year for our city centre hospitality and retail businesses and undoubtedly the Christmas in Aberdeen festivities will help bring a very special atmosphere to the heart of our city.”

All events are still subject to planning and licensing permission. To find out more information and follow all announcements, visit Aberdeen City’s website.