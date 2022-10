[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire primary school and nursery will be closed tomorrow to “avoid further spread” of a sickness bug.

Mill O’ Forest School at Stonehaven will be closed to everyone on Friday following the outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness.

It was advised the primary school and nursery in Stonehaven should close a day ahead of the October holidays to “avoid the further spread” of the bug.

The Aberdeenshire school will reopen after the break on Monday, October 31 as planned.