WATCH: Floodwater flows down streets of Auchleven following heavy rain

Following heavy downpours, several communities across Aberdeenshire have reported flooding in their area.

Heavy rain and dark clouds covered much of the north-east on Sunday afternoon into the evening, resulting in flooding in places.

A video taken in Auchleven near Insch at around 6.45pm highlights the massive amount of floodwater caused by heavy rain.

In the video taken by Simon White, someone can be heard in the video asking where the water is coming from, as a large volume of brown, muddy water flows freely down the street.

The video was posted by Braemar, Ballater, Deeside and Donside Weather FB page who said: “Flash flooding and thundery downpours are forever going to be the new normal as we enter this phase of our Global Warming. There has also been reports of land slides.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency issued flood alerts for Sunday for Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Moray and Speyside.

It is understood other areas including Kildrummy, Alford are badly affected by floodwater with some roads impassable.

There are also reports a land slippages in some areas including one close to Auchleven.