Jacket Potato: Pro-cathedral gives out hundreds of warming coats to anyone in need of one

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of jackets donated to an Aberdeen cathedral were handed out to help keep those in need warm this winter.

St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral held its first-ever Jacket Potato event in response to the cost-of-living crisis on Saturday.

More than 400 donated coats and jackets were donated from people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to be given out at the event.

There were also around 400 hats, scarves, and pairs of gloves donated to the pro-cathedral on Carden Place to hand out to anyone struggling to buy their own.

With a team of around 15 volunteers, Reverend Canon Terry Taggart had invited anyone who needed a warming winter item to visit.

He said: “We didn’t know what to expect and some of us had experienced a sleepless night worrying about it all.

“We needn’t have concerned ourselves, at 9.15am I noticed that there were about 50 people of all ages, already queuing outside.”

The main body of the church was where the coat rails were, so people could come in and have a look through the garments.

Volunteers spent the morning “constantly” replenishing the coat rails, according to Rev Taggart.

A group of ladies in the kitchen busied themselves preparing baked potatoes with butter, cheese and beans, as well as “copious” amounts of tea and coffee.

Meanwhile, more volunteers in the hall looked after the tables of people who came in to enjoy the warm and welcoming space.

‘Beyond our expectations’

By 12.45pm, everything had gone – every hat, scarf, and jacket – leaving empty rails.

All of the 150 jacket potatoes prepared by volunteers were also enjoyed by visitors on the day.

“It was so very busy and beyond our expectations,” Rev Taggart said. “My team and I were exhausted but deeply satisfied that it had gone so well.

“I am extremely grateful to the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who donated clothing, and they should be mighty proud of themselves for helping out such a cause.”

Rev Taggart is already planning to run a similar event next winter, believing there is “clearly a need”.