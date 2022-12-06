Huntly care home worker older than some of the residents at 81 – but isn’t ready to retire just yet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At the age of 81, care home worker Liz Thomson is older than most of the residents.

She was just four when World War II ended and, despite having two hip replacements, the sprightly pensioner still works 30 hours a week.

Mrs Thomson is now believed to be Scotland’s oldest care home worker after a change of career at 60 – the retirement age for women at the time.

And despite her 82nd birthday fast approaching, she has no intention of putting her feet up any time soon.

“I just love it,” she said. “I get up in the morning and look forward to seeing them all (the residents).

“I’m older than quite a few of the residents. Some of them are only in their 70s. But they never mention my age. We have a lot in common and sit and speak about everything under the sun.”

‘It’s a lot of fun’

A widow at 49, Mrs Thomson tried giving up work 20 years ago after nearly five decades of working in retail and running a hotel and B&B. But after just six months she decided retirement was not for her.

She enjoyed a spell at another care home, before she joined the team at Balhousie Care Home in Huntly when it opened 10 years ago.

The mother-of-one was visiting a resident when she was approached by the manager who offered her a job, which she immediately snapped up.

She started off in the kitchen and is now an activities coordinator, which involves providing a packed schedule of events for the OAPs.

This has involved organising a knitting club, chair exercises and bowling, as well as arts and crafts, baking, and bus trips, and visits from local community groups.

She said: “We try to do two each day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. It’s a lot of fun and, if I’m not here, they’re always asking where I am.”

Her fellow co-workers hailed her as the “backbone” of the home and say she often visits residents even when she is off duty and “knows how every single one of them takes their tea or coffee”.

‘I’m awfully lucky’

Mrs Thomson also insists on paying her respects to late residents, many of whom she has formed a close bond with over the years, by attending their funerals.

And “often at a brisk pace” she will go for walks with residents, pushing them in their wheelchairs.

Her dedication this year earned her national recognition at an s1jobs Recruitment Awards ceremony in Glasgow with an award that acknowledges those who “go above and beyond the call of duty”.

She has also been recognised by Aberdeenshire Council and in the Scottish Parliament, and made it to the finals of last year’s Great British Care Awards.

Mrs Thomson, who with her late husband, Jim, has a son, Ian, 60, still enjoys doing crosswords and reading her favourite books, and admitted she never thought she would still be working in her 80s.

But she said: “I think I’m awfully lucky. I had two hip replacements 15 years ago but I still drive and work 30 hours a week, and I’m never tired.

“I always said I’d stop when I feel like I can’t be bothered to go out, but I always get up in the morning and I look forward to seeing them all again. I’ve known one of them since I was at school.

“I want to cut down a bit after the new year but I have no plans to retire,” she added.