RGU launches breakfast club to help students and staff struggling with rising costs

A breakfast club has been launched at the Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen to help those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The weekly club offers staff and students a safe space.

In the first four weeks of its launch, more than 900 free meals were given out.

Funded by the university, the breakfast menu consists of cereal, toast with jam and butter, tea, coffee and orange juice.

It is hoped the club will not only provide much-needed meals but also create a warm space for staff and students to socialise.

Students struggling more than ever

It comes after foodbanks across the city reported an increase of university students having to use their services as many struggle to pay for necessities.

Staff at RGU said they are aware a lot of students need support as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

When discussing what could be done, the idea for a breakfast club was born.

Veronica Strachan, university secretary and vice principal corporate services, said: “The university executive were mindful of the need to help students in the cost-of-living crisis and as part of that we discussed the potential of a breakfast club.

“We worked with our student union and our caterers to identify the best place to host the club and the offering.

“It was agreed that the club would be in our student union, which is central to the university and provides a safe and relaxed space for the club.

“The first breakfasts were served early October and have been provided weekly. In the first four weeks over 900 free breakfasts were provided.”

The club is held at the Student Union in the Riverside Building every Tuesday between 8.15am and 9.30am and will run until January 13, 2023.

It will not be running over the festive period as the university will be closed.

