Man charged with sexual assault following St Nicholas Centre rooftop garden incident in Aberdeen

A man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

Officers sealed off the St Nicholas Centre rooftop garden in the early hours of Sunday after reports of an assault on a 21-year-old woman were made at around 5am.

At the time, police cordoned off staircases outside the centre as officers carried out investigations, before focusing their attention on the stairs leading to the neighbouring churchyard.

Police have now said a man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

A police spokesman said: “Following inquiries into an incident at the rooftop garden of St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen, on Sunday, December 11, a 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with sexual assault.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”