Bleak winter due to train strikes, taxi shortages and cost of living crisis, says licensed trade boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Licensed Trade body has said this year there is a stark 30% less business than expected.

In a devastating, perhaps fatal, blow to traders, chief executive Colin Wilkinson said train strikes, lack of taxis and people not coming out due to the cost of living crisis have left city centres “dead”.

This weekend, usually a busy one for the licensed trade with office parties and friends nights out prior to Christmas, it is not the normal brisk trade that was expected.

Trains will have major impact

Mr Wilkinson said almost half of its members will have reduced hours after the festive season.

He said: “Train strikes will have a major impact over the festive period. It is not the bumper season we were looking for.

“Trade is down by 30% but there is a range of issues not just the train strike, it is the shortage of taxis, late night public transport, lack of staff.

“It is a very difficult season for the trade.”

He told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme today: “We normally see 30% of our turnover coming in over the festive season and that is certainly not going to be the trade now.

“What we are seeing is there is good footfall at the weekends perhaps, but during the week,” he said.

“I have reports coming in that on a Monday and Tuesday, it is just dead. That is not normally what we would have at this time.”

45% will have reduced opening hours

It looks likely that the picture is bleak heading into 2023.

He said: “A couple of months ago we did a survey and responses from more than 600 businesses after the festive season 10% will close over the January February winter season, and 45% have reduced their operating hours. That gives some indication of just how serious the situation is.

“We are seeing a major drop and a lot more cancellations coming in, and I would have to say it is not only for nights out, but increases in cancellations for short stay vacations and family gatherings, particularly because of real travel concerns.

“The festive season sees operators through the worst part of the year which is the first quarter.

“Because of a raft of other issues facing the industry we were hoping after having two years of Covid this would have been a bumper season and helped us along the road to recover, and that is just not happening.”

People are also tight for money

Mr Wilkinson continued: “Spend is down and we are also the length of time people stay out is being reduced and it is hitting the late night trade particularly hard for that sector.

“Looking ahead we were bitterly disappointed with the Deputy First Minister’s budget, the industry has been left to flounder as we are not getting the same support as our colleagues south of the border are , as we do not have the support.

“I have been looking back and in our 140 year history, we have never seen anything like this before.

“It is worse than Covid as we do not have the support.”

In Aberdeen a free bus has been laid on for the night time economy.