Caithness MP Jamie Stone ‘astounded’ to win MP of the year at UK Parliament

The MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, Jamie Stone, has won the 2022 “other party” MP of the Year Award, presented by the Patchwork Foundation.

An independent panel of judges awarded Mr Stone, a Lib Dem, for his campaigning work on behalf of rural communities.

Mr Stone was first elected to the constituency in 2017, and re-elected in 2019.

Judges cited his work on improving the take-up of broadband social tariffs and connectivity infrastructure, his parliamentary campaign to support households who rely on heating oil and other alternative energy sources during the cost-of-living crisis.

They said his commitment, shown through the 3,241 miles he travelled in one year on constituency surgeries, was one of many reasons for him winning the award.

Mr Stone said: “I was surprised – verging on astounded – to discover that I was to receive this award.

“It is a great honour, particularly for one who went to school without ever winning any prizes at all.”

🍦Stone's Scoop🍦 Some highlights from this week… 1. Calling for a Green Freeport in the Cromarty Firth 2. Urging the Government to protect and push trade deals for Highland whiskies internationally 3. I won a Best MP of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/lOpGImUcef — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) December 16, 2022

He added: “In accepting the award, I feel that I want to share it with the brilliant team that run my office, but also with the literally thousands of constituents that I speak and work with to try and improve things for people living in my constituency.

“Things like improved health services, the cost-of-living crisis, and making sure that no one is disadvantaged because of where they live.”

The Patchwork Foundation promotes, encourages and supports the active participation of young people from disadvantaged and minority communities in British democracy.