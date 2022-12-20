From Torry to Princeton: Aberdeen athlete celebrates scholarship success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage athlete from Aberdeen is celebrating after being offered a scholarship at an Ivy League university.

Angela McAuslan-Kelly will travel to America next summer to begin her four years of studying – and training – at Princeton University.

The 17-year-old, who has lived in Torry for most of her life, described the opportunity as “an absolute dream come true”.

“I can’t wait,” the Robert Gordon’s College pupil said.

Angela first got involved with athletics at just eight years old and now trains five or six days a week at Aberdeen Sports Village.

Until March of this year she took part in all events, but a chance meeting with her new coach, Jim Green, completely changed the teenager’s path.

“I met my coach, Jim, through competing,” she said. “He was at the same competitions coaching other athletes so I just asked him for some advice.

“I was a multi-eventer until March – jumps, throws, sprints – but I was never going to be as good as I could be in the throws. I wanted to see what I could do if I specialised in an event.”

The opportunity of a lifetime

With the help of her now coach, Angela has spent the past nine months focusing on the hammer throw – which has ultimately helped her secure her place at Princeton.

Aside from her sporting pursuits, she will also be studying history and German with aspirations of studying law in the future.

“Without my coach, none of this would have happened,” she added. “I think I’ve mastered it but there’s a thousand more things to learn – you never stop learning and improving which is great.”

Angela spent four days in New Jersey with her parents, Jim and Agnes McAuslan, in September to see all the campus had to offer.

“I’ve never wanted to go somewhere so badly,” she said. “The facilities are absolutely amazing. I was so excited, I probably slept about four hours the whole time we were there.”

Her mum added: “It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. If I had this opportunity, I would jump on it just like that.

“Obviously, it’ll be difficult with her being in a different continent but it’s definitely something she has to do.

Support from club and school

Angela is a long-time member of the Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club (AAAC), and also recently received funding through the Chris Anderson Fund to support her athletics journey.

During the competition season, she spends her weekends travelling around the UK to put her training into practice – while juggling studying for school exams.

She paid tribute to her PE teacher Heather Howie – who plays hockey for Scotland – for encouraging her along the way.

“Even though the place has mainly come about because of the hammer throwing, I’ve also had to work really hard at school,” she said.

“The teachers are so supportive, without them I would not have got the grades I needed to get into Princeton. The school has gone such a long way to help me with this.

“Until March of this year when I spoke to my PE teacher, I didn’t even think it would be an option.

“If I hadn’t spoken to Miss Howie, none of this would have happened. She’s pretty much changed my life.”