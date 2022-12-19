New plastic recycling shop opens outside Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New plastic recycling shop opens outside Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen

By Kieran Beattie
December 19, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 6:54 pm
The Origin Hub, a new "city centre plastic recycling hub" has opened outside the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. From left to right, co-founders Ben Durack and Daniel Sutherland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
The Origin Hub, a new "city centre plastic recycling hub" has opened outside the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. From left to right, co-founders Ben Durack and Daniel Sutherland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A new shop that turns the public’s old plastic into useful items like flower pots has opened in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre.

Shoppers can take along a donation of certain kinds of plastic to the Origin Hub, on Schoolhill just outside the front door of the Bon Accord Centre, to give their unwanted rubbish a new lease of life.

It’s the brainchild of Gray’s School of Art designers Ben Durack and Daniel Sutherland, who want their new city centre site to help people learn more about the environmental impacts of plastics, and the importance of recycling properly.

The pair say the response from the public has so far been “really positive”.

How does the Origin Hub plastic recycling shop in Aberdeen work?

A pile of the items dropped off by the public already at the Origin Hub on Schoolhill for recycling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ben and Daniel, the co-founders of the Origin initiative, take in donations of specific sorts of plastic from the public and turn them into products which they sell.

They only take in specific types of plastic which have a little number five on them surrounded by a triangle made of arrows, like this:

The shop will only accept items with the number five on them in this design. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Right now, they have a big pile of donated plastic pieces, including old pot noodles, children’s toys and buckets which all bear the special number five mark.

They then use equipment based at Robert Gordon University to shred it down into a raw material, which can then be worked into all sorts of handy items, like the colourful flower planters they are currently selling from their Schoolhill pop-up shop.

Here are some of the colourful planters made of recycled plastics in the window of the Origin hub shop on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Right now, they are only selling the planters, which start at £10 each.

‘We want to empower the public by putting plastic recycling on show’

The new Origin Hub shop has attracted a lot of attention from curious passers-by in the city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ben, who is also a 3D design lecturer at Gray’s School of Art, said they have deliberately taken advantage of the shopfront outside the Bon Accord centre in order to get as much visibility as possible for their project.

He said: “We want to empower members of  the public to impact change on waste plastic, by putting plastic recycling on show.

Ben, left, and Daniel, right, outside their Origin Hub shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“Plastic is a great resource.

“It’s durable, strong, lightweight, water resistant and relatively easy to manufacture.

“However, we have a global waste challenge.

“Society currently has a ‘take-make-discard’ attitude, and much of our plastics end up in landfill at the end of its short lifetime, which usually lasts for less than 15 minutes.”

Daniel said he wants the project to help the Aberdeen public come face-to-face with recycling, to better understand the process, start to finish.

He said: “When you put your plastic drinks bottle into the recycling bin, do you actually know what happens to it?

The new shop’s display window of recycled plant pots sits right across the street from the Bank of Scotland outside the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The answer to that for most people is no.

“So what we try to do is show exactly what the process is behind the use of plastic, and the design that sits behind that.”

He added: “We take local plastic waste, and we make cool stuff out of it.

“Visibility in a place like this for us is massive.

“People have to be able to see first-hand that action is being taken, and they can actually buy into it and be part of it.”

Helping Aberdeen residents learn about recycling

The Origin Hub pair plan to host a number of workshops in the future about how their process works, which will be designed to educate both schoolchildren and interested members of the public alike.

And they are also intending to expand their product range by asking the public what they think they should be making with recycled plastic next.

In the shop right now, they have four displays of potential new products, and visiting shoppers can let them know what they want them to focus on creating with recycled plastic next — a pet bowl, an A for Aberdeen badge, a desk tidy, or soap dishes.

A pet bowl. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Soap dishes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Desk tidies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A for Aberdeen badges. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Ultimately, Ben and Daniel want to run and operate an Origin facility that has both a shop to sell its products, and the manufacturing side of things, “all under one roof”, and the designer duo hope their new shop will help them eventually achieve that dream.

They are also looking for further business partnerships, after a successful scheme working with Historic Environment Scotland to create fridge magnets from their recycled products for sale at Edinburgh Castle.

When can I go and see the Origin Hub shop for myself?

Ben and Daniel will be managing the shop until Christmas Eve. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Origin Hub on Schoolhill will be in place as a pop-up shop until March, and has been brought about thanks to the Gray’s School of Art creative unit Look Again, as well as the organisation Culture Aberdeen.

Ben added: “We’ll be manning the shop from tomorrow until Christmas Eve, it’s been a really positive experience so far, people are really energised and happy to see it.”

