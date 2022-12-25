Newborn Alex surprises parents with early arrival especially for Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen couple is celebrating the most magical Christmas of all after they received a very special present this morning.

Proud parents Margaret Wilson, 34, and Daniel Currie, 32, were delighted to welcome their new baby boy into this world as a lovely festive surprise to the whole family.

Little Alex was born happy and healthy at 4.32am in Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, weighing 5lb 13oz.

He was the first Christmas baby to be born in NHS Grampian, joining his 13-year-old brother William and eight-year-old sister Arya eight days earlier than expected.

Mrs Wilson said that while they often joked about it, she wasn’t expecting Alex to really appear on December 25.

She said: “We joked about it, of course. It’s this time of year, and everyone has a good joke ‘Oh, you’re holding it for Christmas Day’ – but we weren’t expecting it to really happen today.

“And there I was at 2am as I had just went to lay down in my bed, thinking ‘Oh dear, this feels familiar.’

“He is due to be my last and I guess he just went ‘You know what, I am just going to make sure I’m special.'”

Eager Alex is a Christmas miracle

Equipped with a special knitted Santa hat – as with all babies born on Christmas Day at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital – Alex spent his first hours into the world quietly sleeping next to his mum.

Mrs Wilson said the birth went very quickly and smoothly, much like her previous pregnancies with William and Arya.

She added: “He has been amazing so far – everything went smoothly, we had a good few hours of feeding and then he just let mummy have some sleep after all that hard work.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better, we were just very lucky.”

Mr Currie has already been sent home to prepare everything for the arrival of the newest addition to the family and settle in for his bundle of joy.

They are hoping to celebrate a wonderful Christmas, opening presents and eating festive food with friends as they introduce Alex to the rest of the family this afternoon.

“We’ll just see what the day holds now,” Mrs Wilson said. “The dad is already at home trying to work out Christmas as best as he can, given that I organised everything.

“He was on the phone with me this morning going ‘I’m not sure where everything is and what I’m supposed to be doing’. So the super mum needs to go to the rescue.

“Hopefully, I will be home soon so I can see my children open up their presents, spend some time as a family and then go to my friend’s house to celebrate as planned.”

Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.

Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.