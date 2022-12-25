Stonehaven shows it cares on Christmas Day with three-course dinner for community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People feeling the squeeze this festive season gathered for the annual Stoney Cares Christmas Day lunch, with food, friends and cheer aplenty.

For people feeling lonely, isolated or impacted by the cost of living crisis, the event is a chance to celebrate Christmas with others in a similar situation.

The event has been running for eight years, but organisers expected more people than ever due to the rise in food prices.

Organiser Scott Reid says the event allows the community to come together, with donations from local businesses for the food and Christmas decor.

McHardy butchers provided the turkey, Carron Chip Shop came with the potatoes and a local farm provided the vegetables.

On the menu was soup to start made by Villa Coffee Shop, followed by turkey with all the trimmings put together by Marine Hotel chef Rob Steele.

To finish, guests were served a rich, sticky toffee pudding made by the Station Hotel.

Gift bags with items from Aunt Betty’s and Giulianotti’s were given to guests for a little added Christmas cheer.

Mr Reid says the cost of living crisis has left some households struggling to celebrate Christmas normally, so this event is an alternative.

He said: “Events like these are so important. When we launched it was mainly for people spending Christmas on their own, but with the cost of living crisis, we have now incorporated those people who can’t afford a meal.

“We’ve had a lot more families inquiring this year for our help and that’s down to the cost of living.”

‘Good to know people out there actually do care’

Mr Reid says other than the first year they launched the event, this year is the busiest it has been.

Due to the Carron Resource Centre closing earlier this year, many older residents have no place to come and socialise, so the Christmas lunch was ideal for people to get together again.

A total of 32 people came to enjoy Christmas for free at the St James Church in Stonehaven, with an additional eight home deliveries.

It included more families than usual, who had food delivered, with one mother in tears because their help meant she could feed her two children at Christmas.

Feedback from the guests was positive, with many “very grateful” to everyone involved in putting on such an important event.

Mr Reid added: “What I have noticed is the service is needed more and more, and what astounds me every year is the generosity of the community in and around Stonehaven.

“So many people are giving their time, money or products to help these people. We have enough to feed people three times over with the amount of donations we get.”

“The people are so thankful, and they say it’s good to know people out there actually do care.”

