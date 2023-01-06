Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Christmas Covid surge in patient numbers in NHS Grampian and Highland hospitals

By Lottie Hood
January 6, 2023, 4:42 pm Updated: January 6, 2023, 4:44 pm
Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Over 1,300 people were admitted to hospital with Covid over the festive period. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The number of people in hospital with Covid in Scotland has risen dramatically over the festive period with NHS Highland numbers more than doubling.

Case numbers in Scotland are now the highest they have been since last summer.

A total of 1,305 patients are in Scottish hospitals today, according to the latest data from NHS Scotland. This is the highest number of patients since August 2022.

On December 21 there were 967 patients in hospital, meaning there has been an increase of about 35% during the two-week period during the festive season.

However, the number of patients in intensive care nationwide during the same period has only risen from eight to 10.

Regional breakdown of hospital cases

From December 21 to January 6, the number of patients in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid increased from 57 to 74, a rise of about 30%.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland numbers have more than doubled from 12 to 31, a rise of 158%.

The highest number of patients in hospital was in Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, which had 408 on January 6, a rise of 56 from December 21.

The rise in cases comes as NHS boards across Scotland and the UK cope with extreme pressures with flu and other winter illnesses also contributing.

On December 26, 14 deaths were recorded with Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Three of these were in Aberdeen City and two in Aberdeenshire. Another two deaths were also registered in Argyll and Bute.

There were 381 new cases of Covid-19 recorded during the week ending December 21, and a further 401 on the week ending January 6, with one in 25 people in Scotland believed to have contracted the virus in the week ending December 28.

While the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates that levels are the highest they have been since July last year, Scotland has the lowest levels of Covid in the UK.

One in 20 people in England are believed to be infected, as well as one in 18 people in Wales in the same week.

In Northern Ireland, one in 16 people had tested positive the week previously, ending December 22.

Michelle Bowen, head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy for the ONS, said they would continue to “monitor the data closely” after infections have risen across the UK.

She said: “In England, Wales and Scotland, cases are at the highest they have been since July 2022, and the highest they have been since March 2022 in Northern Ireland.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A seal pup was allegedly attacked by two husky-type dogs at a nature reserve.
Police launch probe after seal pup allegedly attacked by husky-type dogs at Newburgh
Edward Joseph Clark has went missing. Image: Police Scotland.
59-year-old man missing from Aberdeen
Sharon McLean, Donna Janse Van Rensburg and Keith Russell. Image: Police Scotland.
'Nobody should ever go to a hotel and never go home': Tributes paid to…
The documentary is presented by BBC Alba TV anchor Mairi Rodgers. Image: BBC Alba.
BBC Alba to air new documentary based on Aberdeen's street art festival
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
Seth Gilliam walking dead teen wolf aberdeen comic con
The Walking Dead and Teen Wolf star announced for Aberdeen Comic Con
Travelodge has released a list of bizarre items left behind. Image: DC Thomson.
Sheep dogs, flags and a mini Mercedes: The weirdest items left behind in Travelodge…
The overwhelming majority of people who took part in our poll say the A96 should be fully dualled from Inverness to Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
93% say fully dual the A96 in our readers' poll
the rig reactions
The Rig: First reactions are in for new North Sea supernatural thriller
A year on... Aberdeen potter AJ Simpson with their winner's trophy from The Great Pottery Throw Down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Watch: Still smashing it... AJ Simpson a year on from Great Pottery Throw Down…

Most Read

1
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge reopens more than six hours later following police incident
2
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Aberdeen sisters among victims of tragic New County Hotel fire in Perth
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Young drink-driver who thought he’d ‘slept it off’ faces losing car dealership job
4
Zakir Issa is understood to be closing in on a deal to buy Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre to be sold for less than £10 million
5
A vet has been suspended after being found guilty in relation to five charges involving cows.
Aberdeenshire vet suspended for ‘serious professional misconduct’ while checking father’s cattle herd
6
Bonobo Cafe will be shutting tomorrow at 4pm. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe to close its doors due to dropping sales and rising costs
7
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray, who says the pair used to see and speak to each other every day. Image: Supplied by Anneka Gray
‘My mum deserves to be found’: Family’s heartbreak as police search for Hazel Nairn…
8
Beach hut cafe
‘Only a single customer came one day’: Lossiemouth beach cafe operator announces closure until…
9
Gordon MacCrae outside his lodge at the park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Lossiemouth caravan park owner ‘stuck’ as fees increase by more than 50% despite site…
3
10
The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Image: Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Wire
Harry reveals words he said to Queen on her deathbed at Balmoral

More from Press and Journal

He's back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Jim Goodwin bids for permanent Graeme Shinnie Aberdeen return - and confirms other loanees…
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
Mick Cullen, known as Speedo Mick, is embarking on his final walking challenge - braving freezing conditions in just his trademark blue Speedos. Image: Nigel Keene/ Shutterstock
Speedo Mick praises Highland hospitality for welcome after it proved too cold to camp
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Golden Eagle platform. Image: CNOOC
MPs warn of risk posed by Chinese North Sea investments
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Lewis Munro returns to Nairn County on loan
Rosie MacDonald of the Beauly Community Council with the remains of the 800-year-old tree. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Could there be new life for Beauly's fallen 800-year-old wych elm tree?
Julia and Karla try out Xoko in Inverness. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Does XOKO in Inverness serve the best cinnamon rolls in the Highlands? We put…
Jon Reid is among those who have made Nuart an international success.
Big Interview: Jon Reid is passionate about Nuart and turning Aberdeen into an international…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confirms disciplined players will return to Ross County squad to face Livingston

Editor's Picks

Most Commented