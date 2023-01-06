Sheep dogs, flags and a mini Mercedes: The weirdest items left behind in Travelodge hotels across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of working collie dogs “mislaid” on a trip to a Travelodge in Fort William are included on a list of bizarre items left behind at the hotel chain.

In Aberdeen, a 5ft commemorative Royal Scottish Standard Flag, a resignation letter from a managing director, a sleigh full of Christmas-wrapped presents and a bonsai tree were also lost by owners in the last 12 months.

And in Inverness, hotel visitors left behind a children’s ride-on electric Mercedes Jeep

and a trunk full of tartan sticks of rock.

Travelodge has revealed the list of the bizarre items to encourage customers to look after their prized possessions before, during and after their stays.

The list reveals many have left behind more than just a forgotten phone charger in a hidden socket.

Hamish and Ramsey left behind

One guest staying at Fort William Travelodge forgot her pair of perfectly behaved and professionally trained sheep dog Border Collie dogs called Hamish and Ramsey.

The customer thought her husband had taken the dogs as they were travelling in separate cars.

When she got home she realised their mistake and the customer made her husband drive back immediately from Aberdeen to Fort William to collect Ham and Ram.

Travelodge says it routinely holds onto items for three months – before handing them to the British Heart Foundation to sell in its charity shops.

What was left behind in Aberdeen?

A 6ft Christmas tree with fairy lights and decorations at Bucksburn.

A groom’s wedding speech at Aberdeen Airport

A Norwegian Ostehøvel cheese slicer at Aberdeen Airport.

A witch costume with a pointed witch hat at Justice Mill Lane.

A family heirloom vintage pocket watch at Aberdeen Central.

A sleigh full of Christmas wrapped presents at Aberdeen Central.

A resignation letter from a managing director at Aberdeen Central.

A 5ft commemorative Royal Scottish Standard Flag at Bucksburn.

A bonsai tree in Aberdeen Airport.

A case of Brewdog beer at Aberdeen Central.

Shetland woman left behind her royal memorabilia

The 2022 lost and found Scottish inventory report also revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at Travelodge hotels across Scotland.

There were enough Union Jack flags left behind in the Scotland Travelodge hotels – to run across the breadth of Inverness.

One patriotic guest staying at Edinburgh Central Travelodge left behind a 24ct gold photo frame showcasing a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II from her coronation in 1953.

The guest, who was of a similar age to the late queen, had her son-in-law drive back from the Shetland Islands to collect her most prized possession once she realised that she had left it behind.

Fort William man left treasure chest

Another customer staying at Edinburgh Central Queen Street Travelodge was in such a rush to hit the road to get home he forgot to pack his treasured chest of royal memorabilia showcasing the Queen’s life which his family members had collected over four generations.

The customer had travelled down from Fort William so he could pay his respects to the Queen while she lay in rest at Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.

He had arranged to meet his family for afternoon tea during his stay – who had also travelled from all parts of Scotland to Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen and for them to share their stories regarding the treasure chest of royal memorabilia.

The customer was reunited with his chest of royal memorabilia a few days later when he returned to collect his chest.

A 5ft commemorative Royal Scottish Standard flag was also left lying out on one of the beds at Aberdeen Bucksburn Travelodge in September to honour the late Queen.

Rise of smart watches being left behind

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “With millions of customers annually staying at our 41 Scottish Travelodge hotels, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels in Scotland during the last 12 months.”

She continued: “When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

“In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”