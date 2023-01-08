Ponies suffer minor injuries following one-vehicle crash on the A98 near New Byth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two ponies suffered minor injuries after being involved in an early morning crash near New Byth.

Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A98 Fraserburgh to Crudie road this morning around 9.45am.

Officers confirmed a one-vehicle crash near the Aberdeenshire village this morning and a vehicle recovery has been arranged.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday January 8, police were called to the A98 near New Byth, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a trailer.

“Vehicle recovery was arranged.”

Eye witnesses reported the vehicle had a horse trailer and two ponies escaped with minor injuries.

The ponies were later loaded back onto another trailer and taken safely home.

This comes less than three years after a driver was treated by ambulance crews after crashing on the A98 at the junction with New Byth.