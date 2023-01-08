Ponies suffer minor injuries following one-vehicle crash on the A98 near New Byth

Two ponies suffered minor injuries after being involved in an early morning crash near New Byth.
Police were called to the one-vehicle crash on the A98 Fraserburgh to Crudie road this morning around 9.45am.
Officers confirmed a one-vehicle crash near the Aberdeenshire village this morning and a vehicle recovery has been arranged.
A police spokesman said: “Around 9.45am on Sunday January 8, police were called to the A98 near New Byth, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a trailer.
“Vehicle recovery was arranged.”
Eye witnesses reported the vehicle had a horse trailer and two ponies escaped with minor injuries.
The ponies were later loaded back onto another trailer and taken safely home.
This comes less than three years after a driver was treated by ambulance crews after crashing on the A98 at the junction with New Byth.