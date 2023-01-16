Dine with the Dons: Charity fundraising lunch returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dine with the Dons: Charity fundraising lunch returns to Aberdeen

By Chris Cromar
January 16, 2023, 3:38 pm
North East Sensory Services chief executive, Graham Findlay. Image: Colin Rennie / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen football fans have the chance to dine with club legend Joe Harper at a charity lunch this year.

Dine with the Dons, organised by North East Sensory Services (Ness), will take place on March 10, at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

Mr Harper will be joined by ex-Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds, who now plays for Cove Rangers, and Loren Campbell, captain of the Dons’ women’s team.

The popular annual event raises cash for Ness, which supports thousands of blind and deaf people, and those with visual and hearing impairments across the north-east and Moray.

It will be hosted by BBC Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon, who will lead an afternoon of entertainment including Q&A sessions with the football stars.

Guests will also hear first-hand about the services Ness provides from one of the charity’s own service users.

‘The event will raise vital funds for the services we offer to those with sensory loss’

Ness chief executive Graham Findlay said: “Our Dine with the Dons lunch will give people the opportunity to join their footballing heroes for an afternoon of food and entertainment.

“We are delighted that Joe Harper, Mark Reynolds and Loren Campbell will attend and we are extremely grateful to them for their support.

“The event will raise vital funds for the services we offer to those with sensory loss. We will also hear from one of our own service users about the work Ness does.

“We are grateful for the continuous support from Amplus Energy for helping make this event happen.”

Tickets for the Dine with the Dons are can be purchased online for £55 or by e-mailing susan.mckay@nesensoryservices.org.

The price includes a welcome drink, a two-course lunch with tea and coffee and an afternoon of entertainment.

