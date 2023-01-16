Dine with the Dons: Charity fundraising lunch returns to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen football fans have the chance to dine with club legend Joe Harper at a charity lunch this year.

Dine with the Dons, organised by North East Sensory Services (Ness), will take place on March 10, at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen.

Mr Harper will be joined by ex-Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds, who now plays for Cove Rangers, and Loren Campbell, captain of the Dons’ women’s team.

The popular annual event raises cash for Ness, which supports thousands of blind and deaf people, and those with visual and hearing impairments across the north-east and Moray.

It will be hosted by BBC Sportsound presenter Richard Gordon, who will lead an afternoon of entertainment including Q&A sessions with the football stars.

Guests will also hear first-hand about the services Ness provides from one of the charity’s own service users.

‘The event will raise vital funds for the services we offer to those with sensory loss’

Ness chief executive Graham Findlay said: “Our Dine with the Dons lunch will give people the opportunity to join their footballing heroes for an afternoon of food and entertainment.

“We are delighted that Joe Harper, Mark Reynolds and Loren Campbell will attend and we are extremely grateful to them for their support.

“The event will raise vital funds for the services we offer to those with sensory loss. We will also hear from one of our own service users about the work Ness does.

“We are grateful for the continuous support from Amplus Energy for helping make this event happen.”

Tickets for the Dine with the Dons are can be purchased online for £55 or by e-mailing susan.mckay@nesensoryservices.org.

The price includes a welcome drink, a two-course lunch with tea and coffee and an afternoon of entertainment.